ST. LOUIS, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it was named a leader by prominent global industry analyst firms in their latest reports and awards programs covering the industry’s vendor landscape.
According to these reports, Amdocs’ leadership spans products, platforms and professional services across domains essential to communications and media companies as they grow and transform their businesses to deliver seamless digital customer experiences while shaping connected society. Amdocs has also won an industry award for managing to successfully maintain “business as usual” during these challenging COVID-19 times and to support customer operations and deployments as connectivity became the backbone of society.
“We are delighted and encouraged by the recognition from leading industry analysts for enabling seamless digital experiences while finding opportunities to help our customers accelerate growth and optimize costs by automating technology and service operations,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. “As we look to the future, connectivity is increasingly becoming the cornerstone of our society, while the acceleration of new technologies such as 5G, IoT, edge and cloud promise to deliver a more exciting and inclusive world.”
Amdocs sustains and grows market-share leadership in monetization and revenue management
A leader in service and network automation
Driving force for service provider digital and cloud transformation
Industry-leading innovator and business accelerator for 5G, IoT and Media
Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.
Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the global economy, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses including Openet, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019 and our quarterly Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on February 18, 2020 the second quarter of fiscal 2020 on May 18, 2020 and the third quarter of fiscal 2020 on August 17, 2020.
