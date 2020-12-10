Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to reliable sources, worldwide high pressure processing food market size valuation reached USD 15523.36 million in 2019 and is expected to record a substantial growth during 2020-2025. Upsurge in demand for ready-to-eat food products owing to changing consumer lifestyle and rapidly growing urban population in developing economies like India and China serves as major growth impetus for the industry.

Proceeding further, latest and upcoming industry trends across the key regions, namely, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are extensively scrutinized in the document. Besides, the market is also studied in terms of product type and distribution channels. The research literature also covers intricate details pertaining to competitive landscape through detailed profiles of the major players, followed by top to bottom analysis of the industry chain. Additionally, it incorporates initial and future assessment of the Covid-19 impact on this industry vertical.

Moreover, legislative measures to impose proper standards of health and hygiene, growing disposable income, and rising number of nuclear family households are adding momentum to the industry growth. Further, technological advancements, and increasing awareness among commercial food service providers regarding the latest and updated food equipment are positively impact global high pressure processing food industry outlook.

For the uninitiated, high pressure processing is a method of sterilizing and preserving food that involves cold pasteurization in pure water. It utilizes ultra-high pressure purified water to ensure that the packaged food is free of pathogen and stays fresh for an extended period. The food is processed under very high pressures which leads to inactivation of bacteria such as E. coli, Listeria, and Salmonella.

Regional outlook:

North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe are the key contributors to global high pressure processing food market remuneration. Among these, North America currently leads the industry growth and is likely to showcase strong growth trends over the forecast timeframe. Rising sales in food outlets, especially across quick service restaurants owing to a faced-paced lifestyle which demands ready-to-eat meals is fueling the regional industry growth. Further, rising per capita income, proliferating urban population, and increase in online food ordering are favoring business expansion in the region. Apart from this, spike in exposure of various food products through social media, and technological advancements by big brands are complementing are industry expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

The intensity of competition in global high pressure processing food industry is fairly high, with dominant firms maintaining their position by driving focus towards improving efficiency in terms of processing and distribution. Some of the renowned players in this business sphere are Hain Celestial, Hiperbaric, FresherTech HPP, Avure Technologies (JBT Corporation), Cargill, Inc., and Hormel Foods Corp.

Global High Pressure Processing Food Market Product Types (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Fruits & Vegetables

Juices & Beverages

Meat & Poultry

Seafood Products

Others





Global High Pressure Processing Food Market Distribution Channels (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Convenience Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Retails

Others





Global High Pressure Processing Food Market Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

United Kingdom





Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan





Global High Pressure Processing Food Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Campofrio Food Group

Espuña

Motivatit Seafoods

Hain Celestial

Hiperbaric

FresherTech HPP

Avure Technologies (JBT Corporation)

Cargill, Inc.

Hormel Foods Corp.

Table of Contents:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global High Pressure Processing Food Market: Product Outlook

4. Global High Pressure Processing Food Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global High Pressure Processing Food Market

5. Global High Pressure Processing Food Market Segmentation By Product Type

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global High Pressure Processing Food: By Product Type

5.2 Meat & Poultry Products- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Juices & Beverages- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.4 Fruits & Vegetables- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.5 Seafood Products- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6. Global High Pressure Processing Food Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global High Pressure Processing Food: By Distribution Channel

6.2 Supermarket/Hypermarket- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Convenience Stores- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Online Retails- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7. Global High Pressure Processing Food Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global High Pressure Processing Food: By Region, By Value

8. North America High Pressure Processing Food Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)

8.1 North America High Pressure Processing Food Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

8.2 Market Segmentation By Product Type(Meat & Poultry Products, Juices & Beverages, Fruits & Vegetables, Seafood Products, Others)

8.3 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel(Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Retails, Others)

8.4 North America High Pressure Processing Food Market: Country Analysis

8.5 Competitive Scenario of North America High Pressure Processing Food: By Country

9. Europe High Pressure Processing Food Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)

9.1 Europe High Pressure Processing Food Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

9.2 Market Segmentation By Product Type(Meat & Poultry Products, Juices & Beverages, Fruits & Vegetables, Seafood Products, Others)

9.3 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel(Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Retails, Others)

9.4 Europe High Pressure Processing Food Market: Country Analysis

9.5 Competitive Scenario of Europe High Pressure Processing Food: By Country, By Value

10. Asia Pacific High Pressure Processing Food Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)

10.1 Asia Pacific High Pressure Processing Food Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

10.2 Market Segmentation By Product Type(Meat & Poultry Products, Juices & Beverages, Fruits & Vegetables, Seafood Products, Others)

10.3 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel(Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Retails, Others)

10.4 Asia Pacific High Pressure Processing Food Market: Country Analysis

10.5 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific High Pressure Processing Food: By Country, By Value

11. Global High Pressure Processing Food Market Dynamics

11.1 Global High Pressure Processing Food Market Drivers

11.2 Global High Pressure Processing Food Market Restraints

11.3 Global High Pressure Processing Food Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness & Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness

12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Core Material Market - By Product Type, By Value

12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Core Material Market - By Distribution Channel, By Value

12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Core Material Market - By Region, By Value

13. Competitive Landscape

