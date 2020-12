Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the CRM industry "Cisco To Acquire IMImobile to Drive Smarter Customer Interactions"



Cisco Systems Inc has agreed to buy customer service software developer IMImobile Plc in a deal valued at about £543 million ($727 million). IMImobile provides software and services which allow enterprises and organizations to stay constantly connected to their customers through enhanced interactive channels including social, messaging and voice.The deal comes as Cisco seeks to add artificial intelligence capabilities to its existing customer relationship management solution in order to improve the way its customers communicate with their end users.



With the addition of IMImobile’s software and services, Cisco will be able to automate the outreach process more effectively than ever before. For example, it will be able to provide customer representatives with contextual information about the customer to ensure the interaction is tailored to their needs as well helping their customers connect with end users through their channel of choice. The acquisition of IMImobile is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Cisco To Acquire IMImobile to Drive Smarter Customer Interactions"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900