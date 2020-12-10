Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polysilicon Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The polysilicon market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the polysilicon market looks promising with opportunities in solar PV and electronics market. The major growth drivers for this market are rapid growth in the solar PV market and the growing semiconductor industry.
Some of the polysilicon companies profiled in this report include Wacker Chemie AG, Hemlock Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Polycrystalline Silicon America Corporation, GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited, OCI Solar Power LLC, REC Silicon ASA, Daqo New Energy Corp., SunEdison Inc., Osaka Titanium Technologies Co. Ltd, Qatar Solar Technologies, and Tokuyama Corporation.
Some of the features of Polysilicon Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Polysilicon Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Polysilicon Market by Product Form
3.3.1: Chunks
3.3.2: Granules
3.3.3: Rods
3.4: Global Polysilicon Market by Manufacturing Technology
3.4.1: Siemens Process
3.4.2: FBR Process
3.4.3: Upgraded Metallurgical-Grade Silicon Process
3.5: Global Polysilicon Market by End Use Industry:
3.5.1: Solar PV
3.5.2: Electronics
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Polysilicon Market by Region
4.2: North American Polysilicon Market
4.3: European Polysilicon Market
4.4: APAC Polysilicon Market
4.5: ROW Polysilicon Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis:
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Polysilicon Market by Product Form
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Polysilicon Market by Manufacturing Technology
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by End Use Industry
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Polysilicon Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Polysilicon Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Polysilicon Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Polysilicon Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players:
7.1: Wacker Chemie AG
7.2: Hemlock Semiconductor
7.3: Mitsubishi Polycrystalline Silicon America Corporation
7.4: GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited
7.5: OCI Solar Power LLC
7.6: REC Silicon ASA
7.7: Daqo New Energy Corp.
7.8: SunEdison Inc.
7.9: Osaka Titanium Technologies Co. Ltd
7.10: Qatar Solar Technologies
7.11: Tokuyama Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yr2ni5
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
