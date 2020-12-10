New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mining Truck Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02403081/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on mining truck market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of mining industry, rising adoption of automation and incorporation of safety features. In addition, growth of mining industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The mining truck market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes



The mining truck market is segmented as below:

By Product

• 90-150 tons

• 154-255 tons

• 290-363 tons



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the advent of smart mining equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the mining truck market growth during the next few years. Also, rising use of EVs and availability of rentals will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our mining truck market covers the following areas:

• Mining truck market sizing

• Mining truck market forecast

• Mining truck market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02403081/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001