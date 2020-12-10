New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Western Europe Meat Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05992944/?utm_source=GNW

Western Europe held the third largest value share of 19.5% in the global meat sector in 2019. It is forecast to grow from US$247,301.2 million in 2019 to US$266,750.0 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 1.5%. Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland and Portugal were shortlisted as high-potential countries, primarily owing to the large meat sector size and projected high value growth rates, among other parameters.



The top five companies in the Western Europe meat sector are Rovagnati S.P.A., Nomad Foods, Martínez Loriente, S.A, Groupe Bigard and Phw-Gruppe Lohmann & Co. Ag accounted for a combined value share of 3.6% in 2019. Meanwhile, private label dominates the Western Europe meat sector 37.5% in the same year. The health & wellness market stood at US$5,204.5 million in 2019, accounting for a 2.1% share of overall value sales in the Western Europe meat sector. Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the largest distribution channel in the Western Europe Meat sector accounting for a value share of 68% in 2019. Rigid plastics was the most commonly used pack material in the Western Europe Meat sector, accounting for a share of 68.2% in 2019.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe meat sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Western Europe meat sector, analyzing data from 19 countries in the region.



- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- High-potential Countries’ Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various meat categories in high-potential countries in Western Europe. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across Western Europe based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling meat manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in Western Europe. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the sector, and insights.

- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in Western Europe, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Health & Wellness Analysis*: Provides insights on the health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall meat sector during 2014-2024. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of meat in 2019. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering meat with health & wellness attributes in the same year.

- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Western European meat sector in 2019. It covers six distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, and others.

- Packaging Analysis*: Provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales (by pack units) of meat.

- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to the Western European meat sector.



