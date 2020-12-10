Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Augmentation Market by Product (Silicone Breast Implant, Saline Breast Implant), Shape (Anatomical, Round), Surface (Smooth, Textured), Procedure (Inframammary Fold, Trans-axillary), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The breast augmentation market is expected to reach 1,691.7 million by 2025 from USD 900.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.4%.

Growth in this market is driven by the increasing number of breast augmentation procedures and rising awareness of cosmetic surgery. On the other hand, the social and ethical issues associated with cosmetic surgery is a major market challenge.

Silicone implant segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



Based on the product, the breast augmentation market is segmented into silicone breast implant and saline breast implant. The silicone breast implant segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of breast augmentation procedures is the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.

Smooth surface segment to register the highest growth in the breast augmentation market during the forecast period.

Based on the surface, the breast augmentation market is segmented into smooth and textured surfaces. The smooth surface segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the breast augmentation market during the forecast period. The increasing number of breast augmentation procedures and increasing awareness of cosmetic procedures are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the breast augmentation market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing number of breast augmentation procedures, rising awareness of cosmetic procedures, and medical tourism.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Breast Augmentation Market Overview

4.2 North America: Breast Augmentation Market, by Product, 2019

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Breast Augmentation Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Breast Augmentation Procedures

5.2.1.2 Increasing Awareness of Cosmetic Surgery

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Clinical Risks and Complications Associated with Breast Augmentation Procedures

5.2.2.2 Alternative Non-Surgical Methods

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Development of 3D-Printed Implants

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Social and Ethical Issues Associated with Cosmetic Surgery

5.2.5 Impact of Covid-19 on the Breast Augmentation Market

5.3 Pricing Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem of the Breast Health Industry



6 Breast Augmentation Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Silicone Implants

6.2.1 Silicone Breast Implants to Dominate the Breast Augmentation Market during the Forecast Period

6.3 Saline Implants

6.3.1 Low Cost of Implants to Drive Market Growth



7 Breast Augmentation Market, by Shape

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Round Implants

7.2.1 Round Breast Implants Accounted for the Largest Share of the Breast Augmentation Market

7.3 Anatomical Implants

7.3.1 Aesthetics and Close Match to Natural Tissue have Driven Demand for Anatomical/Teardrop Implants



8 Breast Augmentation Market, by Surface

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Smooth Implants

8.2.1 Smooth Implants Account for the Largest Share of the Breast Augmentation Market

8.3 Textured Implants

8.3.1 Possible Risks of Using Textured Implants may Affect Market Growth



9 Breast Augmentation Market, by Procedure

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Inframammary Fold Breast Augmentation

9.2.1 Inframammary Fold Breast Augmentation Dominates Overall Market

9.3 Trans-Axillary Breast Augmentation

9.3.1 Advantage of Trans-Axillary Procedures to Drive the Market

9.4 Periareolar Breast Augmentation

9.4.1 Growing Volume of Breast Augmentation Procedures to Boost the Market Growth

9.5 Trans-Umbilical Breast Augmentation

9.5.1 While New, Tuba Provides a Less-Invasive and Rapid Procedure



10 Breast Augmentation Market, by End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals

10.2.1 Hospitals to Dominate the Breast Augmentation Market during the Forecast Period

10.3 Cosmetology Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.3.1 Growing Preference for Outpatient Treatment and Procedures Over Hospital Care Drives Market Growth

10.4 Covid-19 Analysis



11 Breast Augmentation Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Key Product Launches & Approvals

12.3.2 Key Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

12.3.3 Key Expansions

12.3.4 Key Acquisitions

12.3.5 Other Key Developments

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Innovators

12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Johnson & Johnson

13.2 Allergan

13.3 Sientra

13.4 Polytech Health & Aesthetics Gmbh

13.5 GC Aesthetics

13.6 Sebbin

13.7 Ideal Implant Incorporated

13.8 Establishment Labs S.A.

13.9 Laboratories Arion

13.10 Silimed

13.11 Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials

13.12 Cereplas

13.13 Hansbiomed

13.14 Shanghai Kangning Medical Device



14 Adjacent Markets

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Medical Aesthetics Market

14.2.1 Market Definition

14.2.2 Limitations

14.2.3 Market Overview

14.2.3.1 Introduction

14.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive and Non-Invasive Aesthetic Procedures

14.2.3.3 Availability of Technological Advancement and User-Friendly Products

14.3 Medical Aesthetics Market, by Product

14.4 Medical Aesthetics Market, by End User

14.5 Medical Aesthetics Market, by Region



15 Appendix

15.1 Insights of Industry Experts

15.2 Discussion Guide

15.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

15.4 Available Customizations

15.5 Related Reports

15.6 Author Details



