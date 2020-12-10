New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Meat Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05992943/?utm_source=GNW

Fresh meat (counter) is the largest category in the Asia Pacific meat sector, accounting for 72.7% of overall value sales in 2019.



The overall meat sector in the Asia Pacific region is fragmented, with the top five companies - WH Group, Itoham Foods Inc., Inner Mongolia Praire Xingfa Co., Ltd., NH Foods Ltd., and Beijing Ershang Dahongmen Meat Foods Co., Ltd.,accounting for 6.8% of overall value sales in 2019. Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the largest distribution channel in the Asia Pacific meat sector, with a value share of 44.8% in 2019. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used packaging material in the Asia Pacific meat sector, with 49.7% market share in 2019.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific meat sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Asia Pacific meat sector, analyzing data from 26 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- High-potential Countries’ Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various meat by category across high-potential countries in Asia Pacific region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of 4 countries across Asia Pacific region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high potential countries.

- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling meat manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in Asia Pacific region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.

- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in Asia Pacific region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Health & Wellness Analysis*: Provides insights on the Health & Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall meat sector during 2014-2024. The analysis includes key Health & Wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of meat sector in 2019. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering meat products with health and wellness attributes in the same year.

- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in Asia Pacific meat sector in 2019. It covers six distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, department stores, and others which includes “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, vending machines, drug stores & pharmacies, health & beauty stores and other retailers

- Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials, pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of meat.

- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Asia Pacific’s meat sector.



Reasons to Buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05992943/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001