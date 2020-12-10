Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Display Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Smart Home Display (Voice-controlled, Smart Appliance), Smart Display Mirror, Smart Signage (Retail & Hospitality Facilities, Sports & Entertainment Venues), Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart display market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2025. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.0% during the forecast period.



High demand for smart mirrors from the automotive industry, new and innovative features offered by smart mirrors, increasing number of internet users and growing adoption of smart devices according to consumer preferences, surging demand for AI-powered and IoT-enabled smart home appliances, increasing trend of context-aware signage, and growing adoption of smart signage in retail sector are the key driving factors for the smart display market. However, High risks of theft and breach of customer data hampering the growth of the market.



Smart signage to account largest share of the smart display market during the forecast period



The smart signage market has witnessed various technological advancements and registered remarkable growth over the last few years. Smart signage is among the most demanding and growing platforms that empower many people to access product information and promotions. Various industries are encouraged to deploy smart signage solutions owing to their user-friendly and customer-centric features. Different types of digital signage products, such as displays, media players, and projectors, are used by the retailers for effective interaction with customers. In retail stores, smart signage solutions are used to greet customers, enhance customer shopping experiences, and display advertisements.



North America to account the largest share during 2020-2025.



North America expected to hold largest share of the smart display market during forecast period. North America is the leading region in the smart display market. The smart display market in North America is estimated to grow significantly over the next few years. Being technologically advanced and developed, the region is a major adopter of cutting-edge technologies used in the advertisement sector. The smart display market in North America is driven by various factors, such as the high standard of living of customers, the growing need to save time, and the increasing requirement for improved retail services in terms of accuracy and efficiency.



In the current market scenario, the US dominates the smart display market in North America because of its well-established economy that supports the large retail and transportation market. Moreover, the growth of the market in North America can be attributed to increasing investments by leading retail players such as Walmart and Amazon to adopt new technologies such as IoT and remote control for enhancing consumer experience and advertising consumer-specific content.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Smart Display Market

4.2 Smart Display Market, by Type

4.3 Smart Signage Market, by Application

4.4 Smart Home Display Market, by Product Type

4.5 Smart Display Mirror Market, by Mirror Type

4.6 Smart Display Market, by Region (2025)



5 Smart Display Mirror Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Demand for Smart Mirrors from Automotive Industry

5.2.1.2 New and Innovative Features Offered by Smart Mirrors

5.2.1.3 Increased Trend of Online/Digital Retail Shopping Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.1.4 Rapid Transition from Traditional Stores to Smart Stores in Retail Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Risks of Theft and Breach of Customer Data

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Applications of Smart Mirrors in Smart Homes

5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Smart Digital Mirrors in Healthcare Solutions

5.2.3.3 High Growth Potential in Retail Sector

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding Smart Mirrors, Along with Their High Costs

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 R&D Engineers

5.3.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers

5.3.3 Key Technology Providers and System Integrators

5.3.4 Distributors and Marketing Teams

5.3.5 End-users

5.4 Smart Display Mirror Market, by Mirror Type

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Automotive Smart Display Mirrors

5.4.3 Other Smart Display Mirrors



6 Smart Home Display Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Dynamics

6.2.1 Drivers

6.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Internet Users and Growing Adoption of Smart Devices According to Consumer Preferences

6.2.1.2 Surging Demand for Ai-Powered and IoT-Enabled Smart Home Appliances

6.2.1.3 Growing Focus of Many Players on Expansion of Smart Home Product Portfolios

6.2.1.4 Escalating Demand for Security Systems and Video Identification Systems

6.2.2 Restraints

6.2.2.1 Data Security and Privacy Issues

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.3.1 Increasing Popularity of Smart Home Devices

6.2.3.2 Rising Trend of Consolidation of Smart Speakers with Displays

6.2.4 Challenges

6.2.4.1 Supply Chain Disruptions Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

6.2.4.2 Risk of Device Malfunctioning

6.2.4.3 Device Compatibility Issues Owing to Lack of Common Standards and Communication Protocols

6.3 Smart Home Display Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Protocols and Standards

6.5 Wireless Communication Technology Analysis

6.6 Smart Home Display Market, by Product Type



7 Smart Signage Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Dynamics

7.2.1 Drivers

7.2.1.1 Increasing Trend of Context-Aware Signage

7.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Smart Signage in Retail Sector

7.2.1.3 Surging Use of Ai-Based Smart Signage to Understand Customer Demand

7.2.2 Restraints

7.2.2.1 Complexities in Manufacturing All-Weather Display-Based Smart Signage Systems for Outdoor Applications

7.2.3 Opportunities

7.2.3.1 Increasing Number of Smart Stores Worldwide

7.2.3.2 Growing Utilization of Smart Signage in Tradeshows and Events

7.2.4 Challenges

7.2.4.1 Higher Costs of Installation, Ownership, and Maintenance Compared to Traditional Digital Signage Systems

7.2.4.2 Lower Level of Awareness About Hardware and Software Components of Smart Signage Solutions

7.3 Smart Signage Market, by Application

7.3.1 Introduction

7.3.2 Retail and Hospitality Facilities

7.3.3 Transportation Hubs and Public Places

7.3.4 Sports and Entertainment Venues

7.3.5 Others

7.4 Smart Signage Market, by Offering

7.4.1 Introduction

7.4.2 Displays

7.4.3 Media Players

7.4.4 Software Solutions/Platforms

7.4.5 Services

7.5 Smart Signage Market, by Region

7.5.1 Introduction

7.5.2 North America

7.5.3 Europe

7.5.4 APAC

7.5.5 RoW



8 Geographic Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on North America

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Europe

8.4 APAC

8.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on APAC

8.5 RoW

8.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on RoW



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant

9.3.1 Star

9.3.2 Emerging Leader

9.3.3 Pervasive

9.3.4 Participant

9.4 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix: Smart Display Mirror Market

9.4.1 Progressive Companies

9.4.2 Responsive Companies

9.4.3 Dynamic Companies

9.4.4 Starting Blocks

9.5 Competitive Scenario

9.5.1 Product Launches/Developments

9.5.2 Partnerships, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Agreements, and Expansions



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Key Players

10.2.1 Amazon

10.2.2 Alphabet (Google)

10.2.3 Samsung Electronics

10.2.4 LG Electronics

10.2.5 Sony

10.2.6 Apple

10.2.7 Facebook

10.2.8 NEC Corp.

10.2.9 Gentex

10.2.10 Magna International

10.3 Right-To-Win

10.4 Other Prominent Players

10.4.1 Qualcomm

10.4.2 Intel

10.4.3 Honeywell

10.4.4 Lenovo

10.4.5 Electric Mirror

10.4.6 Qisda Corp.

10.4.7 Panasonic Corporation

10.4.8 Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar)

10.4.9 Robert Bosch Gmbh

10.4.10 Apls Alpine Co. Ltd.



11 Appendix

11.1 Discussion Guide

11.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

11.3 Available Customization

11.4 Related Reports

11.5 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/662ldv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900