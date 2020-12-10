New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Eastern Europe Meat Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05992942/?utm_source=GNW

8 million, accounting for a share of 6.2% in 2019. Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, Poland, Hungary, Turkey, and Czech Republic were shortlisted as high-potential countries primarily due to the large meat sector size, projected high-value growth rates, and projected rising per capita value growth levels.



The top five companies in the Eastern Europe meat sector accounted for a share of 5.5% in 2019, of which BRF S.A. held a share of 1.6%, with presence in frozen meat category only. It was followed by Miratorg Agribusiness Holding LLC (1.1%), Cherkizovo Group (1%), Yasar Holding A.S. (0.9%), and Prioskolie (0.9%). Private labels held a 12.2% volume share of overall sales in 2019. In Eastern Europe region, meat products with health & wellness (H&W) attributes accounted for 0.7% of the overall value sales in 2019. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in Eastern Europe meat sector, with a value share of 67% in 2019. Rigid plastics was the most widely used pack material, accounting for 49.6% share in 2019.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Eastern Europe meat sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Eastern Europe’s meat sector, analyzing data from 20 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- High-potential Countries’ Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various meat by category across high-potential countries in Eastern Europe. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across Eastern Europe based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling meat manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in Eastern Europe. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.

- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in Eastern Europe, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Health & Wellness Analysis*: Provides insights on health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall confectionery sector during 2014-2024. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of meat sector in 2019. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering meat products with health and wellness attributes in the same year.

- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in Eastern Europe meat sector in 2019. It covers six distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, e-retailers, direct sellers and other retailers.

- Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of meat.

- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Eastern Europe meat sector.



Reasons to Buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

