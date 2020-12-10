New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Americas Meat Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05992941/?utm_source=GNW

5% during 2019-2024. Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, Canada, Bolivia, Paraguay, and Chile were shortlisted as high-potential countries, primarily due to the large meat sector size, projected high-value growth rates, and projected rising per capita value growth levels.



The overall meat sector in the Americas region is fragmented with the top five brands - Tyson Foods, Inc., WH Group, Jbs S.A., Hormel Foods Corporation, BRF S.A.- accounting for only 8.6% of the overall value sales in 2019. Other smaller companies accounted for the majority share at 64.2%. Private labels held a value share of 15.3% in the overall Americas meat sector, owing to a well-developed retail landscape, greater product offerings, and consumers’ positive perception of private label products. In the Americas region, meat products with health & wellness attributes accounted for 18.5% of the overall value sales in 2019. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the largest distribution channel in the Americas meat sector, accounting for 74% of overall value sales in 2019. Rigid plastics was the most commonly used pack material in the Americas meat sector with a 55.8% market share in 2019.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas meat sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Americas meat sector, analyzing data from 21 countries in the region.



- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- High-potential Countries’ Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various meat by category across high-potential countries in Americas region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of 4 countries across Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high potential countries.

- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling meat manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in Americas region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.

- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in Americas region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Health & Wellness Analysis*: Provides insights on the Health & Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall meat sector during 2014-2024. The analysis includes key Health & Wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of meat sector in 2019. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering meat products with health and wellness attributes in the same year.

- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in Americas meat sector in 2019. It covers five distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, food & drinks specialists, convenience stores, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, e-retailers, and others.

- Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials, pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of meat.

- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Americas meat sector.



- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

