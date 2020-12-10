TROY, Mich., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectRx Pharmacy is proud to announce that it has earned URAC accreditation in Specialty Pharmacy. URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. By achieving this status, DirectRx has continually demonstrated a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes, and better patient outcomes.



DirectRx Pharmacy is an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both URAC and ACHC. A specialty pharmacy dispenses medications which target a specific population with a chronic and sometimes life-threatening disease. Specialty Pharmacy includes disease specific clinical monitoring as well as patient compliance and adherence programs.

“Through this accreditation, we are confident that our patients with chronic diseases will remain within our carefully coordinated circle of care,” said Amanda Berishaj, PharmD, vice president of clinical services for DirectRx. “At DirectRx, there are no gaps in patient care between physician and pharmacy because we believe that collaboration and communication are critical to creating favorable treatment outcomes” Berishaj continued.

The URAC accreditation process demonstrates a commitment to quality services and serves as a framework to improve business processes through benchmarking organizations against nationally recognized standards. URAC’s accreditation process enables learning and compliance with nationally recognized healthcare standards and supports improvements and innovation in healthcare management and delivery.

“We are proud of our URAC accreditation in Specialty Pharmacy as it demonstrates our compliance with the rigorous standards and our commitment to efficient and effective processes, data collection, reporting and analytics and continued investments in technology,” said Alban Ivezaj, director of legal and compliance for DirectRx.

“It’s necessary for specialty pharmacies to provide a higher level of treatment for patients so desired outcomes are achieved. DirectRx Pharmacy shows a dedication to patient education and safety through the recognition of quality it received with URAC’s independent accreditation,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. “With URAC accreditation, people know that DirectRx strives to adhere to industry best practices.”

About DirectRx Pharmacy

DirectRx, an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both ACHC and URAC, is dedicated to providing patients with unparalleled, personalized pharmaceutical care. Unlike other pharmacies, DirectRx is owned and operated by certified doctors of pharmacy. As a family-owned business, the company has grown to serve 46 states since its inception more than three decades ago. Investments in technology help to provide clients with accurate, timely orders. www.DirectRx.com

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

