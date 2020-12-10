New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Eastern Europe Spirits Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842017/?utm_source=GNW

6% in 2019. The region is expected to record declining value and volume CAGRs of 2.6% and 4.1% respectively, during 2019-2024, on account of market maturity and slow economic growth in the region. Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, Slovakia, Estonia, Czech Republic, and Poland were shortlisted as high-potential countries, primarily due to the large spirits sector size, projected high-value growth rates, and projected rising per capita value growth levels.



The top five companies in the Eastern Europe spirits sector accounting for a share of 18.4% in 2019, of which Roust Corporation held a share of 5.1%. It was followed by Global spirits (4.1%), Stock Spirits Group PLC (3.6%), Tatspirtprom (2.9%), and Pernod Ricard SA (2.6%). Private labels held a 2.2% value share of overall sales in 2019. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the largest distribution channel in the Eastern Europe spirits sector, accounting for 34.4% of overall value sales in 2019. Glass was the most commonly used pack material in the Eastern Europe spirits sector with a 97.5% market share in 2019.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Eastern Europe spirits sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Eastern Europe spirits sector, analyzing data from 20 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- High-Potential Countries Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various spirits categories across high-potential countries in the Eastern Europe region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across Eastern Europe based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic and governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country Deep Dive: Provides overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling spirits manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in Eastern Europe. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the sector, and insights.

- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in Eastern Europe, while also analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Health & Wellness Analysis*: Provides insights on health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall spirits sector during 2014-2024. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of the spirits sector in 2019. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering spirits products with health & wellness attributes in the same year.

- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Eastern European spirits sector in 2019. It covers six distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets; food & drinks specialists; convenience stores; cash & carries and warehouse clubs; and others, which includes, e-retailers, department stores, and other retailers.

- Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of spirits.

- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Eastern Europe’s spirits sector.



Reasons to Buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842017/?utm_source=GNW



