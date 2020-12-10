Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Western Europe Spirits Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spirits sector was valued at US$823,604.3 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% over 2019-2024 to reach US$894,041.4 by 2024. Western Europe held a value share of 12% in 2019. The region is expected to record a negative value CAGR of 1.2% during 2019-2024 on account of market maturity and slow population growth in the region. Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, the Netherlands, Ireland, the UK and Switzerland were shortlisted as high-potential countries, primarily due to the large spirits sector size, projected high-value growth rates.



The top five companies in the Western European spirits sector, Diageo plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Bacardi Limited, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. and Suntory Holdings Ltd accounted for a combined volume share of 24.5% in 2019. Meanwhile, private label products accounted for a volume share of 3.4% in the same year. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Western Europe spirits sector, with a volume share of 32% in 2019. Glass was the most commonly used pack material in the Western Europe spirits sector, with a 94.8% market share in 2019.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe spirits sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



It includes analysis on the following -

Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

High-potential Countries' Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various Spirits by category across high-potential countries in Western Europe region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of 4 countries across Western Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high potential countries.

Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling Spirits manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in Western Europe region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.

Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in Western Europe region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in Western Europe Spirits sector in 2019. It covers distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, on-trade, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, convenience stores, and others, which includes department stores, cash & carries & warehouse clubs and other retailers.

Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials, pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of Spirits.

Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Western Europe's Spirits sector.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary



Part 1: Market Environment

Market size analysis - Western Europe compared to other regions

Value and volume growth analysis by region

Western Europe market growth analysis by country

Western Europe market growth analysis by category

Part 2: High-Potential Countries' Analysis

Methodology- Identifying high potential countries

Top four high-potential countries in Western Europe

Overview of high-potential countries in Western Europe

Value share of spirits sector as a proportion of overall alcohol by country, 2019

Change in consumption levels by country and category

Per capita consumption analysis

Per capita expenditure analysis

Part 3: Country Deep Dive



Part 4: Success Stories

About case studies

Case study: The Notch Single Malt 15 Year

Case Study: Sheringham Distillery - Seaside Gin

Case Study: Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey

Part 5: Competitive Environment



Part 6: Distribution Analysis



Part 7: Packaging Analysis



Part 8: Challenges and Future Outlook



