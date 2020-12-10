Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Western Europe Spirits Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global spirits sector was valued at US$823,604.3 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% over 2019-2024 to reach US$894,041.4 by 2024. Western Europe held a value share of 12% in 2019. The region is expected to record a negative value CAGR of 1.2% during 2019-2024 on account of market maturity and slow population growth in the region. Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, the Netherlands, Ireland, the UK and Switzerland were shortlisted as high-potential countries, primarily due to the large spirits sector size, projected high-value growth rates.
The top five companies in the Western European spirits sector, Diageo plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Bacardi Limited, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. and Suntory Holdings Ltd accounted for a combined volume share of 24.5% in 2019. Meanwhile, private label products accounted for a volume share of 3.4% in the same year. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Western Europe spirits sector, with a volume share of 32% in 2019. Glass was the most commonly used pack material in the Western Europe spirits sector, with a 94.8% market share in 2019.
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe spirits sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.
It includes analysis on the following -
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Part 1: Market Environment
Part 2: High-Potential Countries' Analysis
Part 3: Country Deep Dive
Part 4: Success Stories
Part 5: Competitive Environment
Part 6: Distribution Analysis
Part 7: Packaging Analysis
Part 8: Challenges and Future Outlook
