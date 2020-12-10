New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Western Europe Spirits Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842016/?utm_source=GNW

Western Europe held a value share of 12% in 2019. The region is expected to record a negative value CAGR of 1.2% during 2019-2024 on account of market maturity and slow population growth in the region. Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, the Netherlands, Ireland, the UK and Switzerland were shortlisted as high-potential countries, primarily due to the large spirits sector size, projected high-value growth rates.



The top five companies in the Western European spirits sector, Diageo plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Bacardi Limited, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. and Suntory Holdings Ltd accounted for a combined volume share of 24.5% in 2019. Meanwhile, private label products accounted for a volume share of 3.4% in the same year. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Western Europe spirits sector, with a volume share of 32% in 2019. Glass was the most commonly used pack material in the Western Europe spirits sector, with a 94.8% market share in 2019.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe spirits sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Western Europe Spirits sector, analyzing data from 26 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- High-potential Countries’ Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various Spirits by category across high-potential countries in Western Europe region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of 4 countries across Western Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high potential countries.

- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling Spirits manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in Western Europe region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.

- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in Western Europe region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in Western Europe Spirits sector in 2019. It covers distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, on-trade, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, convenience stores, and others, which includes department stores, cash & carries & warehouse clubs and other retailers.

- Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials, pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of Spirits.

- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Western Europe’s Spirits sector.



Reasons to Buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

