Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the U.S. Negative Pressure Escape Mask Market size was estimated at $43.7 million in 2019 and is estimated to hit $66.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2026. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size & estimations, drivers & opportunities, major investment pockets, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, and top winning strategies.

Negative pressure escape masks are lightweight and are equipped with single or twin filter assemblies for protection against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. The lightweight nature of the product helps in short-term emergency evacuation actions. These products are widely used by police and emergency medical service and fire officers seeking immediate or emergency respiratory protection.

The negative air pressure escapes masks or respirators are widely used across various end-user industries including industrial, medical & healthcare, military & aviation, and public service. Any industry vertical that involves the use of harmful chemicals and has constant contact with hazardous materials requires efficient escape respirators. Escape respirators aid in generating breathable air to provide protection for emergency routes. These products do not provide clean air for an extended period but aid in emergency escape; hence, are widely used in various industry verticals.

The growing industrial sector in the U.S. coupled with the presence of various regulations on worker safety is projected to open new opportunities in the market throughout the assessment period. Additionally, the presence of various health & safety regulations by OSHA is projected to further augment the U.S. negative pressure escape mask market growth during the assessment period.

The presence of huge industrial infrastructures in the U.S. will aid the growth of the negative pressure escape mask market size by 2026. The growing inclination toward worker safety coupled with stringent OSHA worker safety norms has increased product use in various industries in recent years. Therefore, the U.S. negative pressure escape mask market share for the industrial sector will exceed USD 35 million in 2026.

High negative pressure escape mask prices are expected to hinder the product demand to some extent over the forecast period. The high prices of negative pressure escape masks can be attributed to several factors. Expensive raw materials, such as silicon rubber, neoprene rubber, silicone, and other flexible types of rubbers, are used in the manufacturing of negative pressure escape masks, contributing to high product prices.

The production of negative pressure escape masks includes many machine-oriented and labor-oriented procedures, contributing further to the final price of the product. Moreover, the major producers in the region, such as 3M and Honeywell, mainly depend on raw material imports from other countries, adding to the overall cost. Other prominent players operating in the U.S. negative pressure escape mask industry include Mine Safety Appliances (MSA), ILC Dover, Delta Plus Group, RPB Safety LLC., Bullard, Gentex Corporation, The Gerson Company, RSG Safety BV, and Scandia Gear Europe B.V.

The U.S. negative pressure escape mask market is very competitive in nature with proficient manufacturers readily investing in research & development activities to gain a competitive edge in the market. The market players are introducing new products with better visibility and reduced breathing resistance for effective evacuation proceedings.

