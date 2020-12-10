Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

Stock exchange release

10 December 2020 2:00 pm

ANNOUNCEMENT OF A CHANGE IN THE SHAREHOLDERS’ NOMINATION BOARD OF LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Mikko Maijala has resigned as Chairman of the Lassila & Tikanoja plc Nomination Board.

The Nomination Board has chosen Patrick Lapveteläinen as its new Chairman.

Following this change, the members of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board are:

Patrick Lapveteläinen – Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited

Juhani Lassila – Evald and Hilda Nissi Foundation

Heikki Bergholm, Chairman of Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s Board of Directors

The Nomination Board will submit its proposal to Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s Board of Directors by 15 January 2021 at the latest preceding the Annual General Meeting.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Additional information:

Sirpa Huopalainen, General Counsel, tel. +358 40 5965241

