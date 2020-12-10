Revenue trends improved 7.8 percentage points compared to third quarter
Subscription revenue totaled 46.5% of total operating revenue
2020 Debt reduction totaled $37.7 million since March refinancing
Implemented $84 million in Cost Synergies in 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major digital and subscription platform in 77 markets, today reported fourth quarter and year-to-date financial results(1) for the period ended September 27, 2020.
Financial Highlights(2):
|Fourth Quarter
2020
|Fiscal Year
2020
|Fiscal Year
2020
|(in Thousands)
|Actual
|Actual
|Pro forma
|Income (loss) attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
|(1,784
|)
|(3,106
|)
|17,632
|Adjusted EBITDA (3)
|25,374
|97,171
|122,334
“We made significant progress toward our digital transformation and are pleased with the operating results in the fourth quarter. Digital services revenue through TownNews and subscription revenue make up nearly half of our total operating revenue and these revenue streams performed well in the fourth quarter. Digital-only subscriptions increased 67.3% over prior year quarter and now total 244,000, with revenue from digital-only subscribers up 71.4%. TownNews revenue grew 7.0% in the quarter, marking more than 10 years of consecutive quarter-over-quarter revenue growth. We expect these sticky revenue streams to continue strong performance in 2021,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer.
“Also key to our performance was our keen focus on supporting our local advertisers through this disruption. Our stimulus programs and full service digital marketing agency, Amplified, helped to drive strong performance in advertising revenue. Though down quarter-over-quarter on a pro forma basis, our advertising revenue trend improved 13 percentage points in the fourth quarter compared to the quarter over quarter trends in the third quarter. Our total revenue trend on a pro forma basis also improved in the fourth quarter and, though down 16.9% in the fourth quarter, was 7.8 percentage points better than third quarter trend,” said Mowbray.
"We continue to see improvement in our core advertising trends in the first quarter with significant wins in political advertising. We remain committed to providing high quality, trusted local news that’s vital to our local markets covering critical issues that our large, local audiences depend on more than ever,” Mowbray added.
“Our significant acquisition of BH Media Group(4) in March 2020, combined with a global pandemic, provided an opportunity to accelerate our transformation. We have made significant progress on our business transformation and have implemented $84 million of cost reductions to date, ahead of our acquisition targets. Our strategy heading into 2021 is clear, and we are laser-focused on transforming the way we present local news and information, transforming our audience model to a robust subscription model and diversifying the service and products we offer our top local accounts and SMBs. We are optimistic that we will emerge from the pandemic a stronger, leaner organization focused on executing our digital transformation,” Mowbray said.
Tim Millage, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, said “As a reminder, we executed a transformational refinancing(5) in 2020 that lowered our cost of debt and extended our maturities until 2045. The financing has no fixed mandatory principal payments and does not contain financial performance covenants. The principal amount of debt outstanding as of the end of the year totaled $538.3 million, or down $37.7 million from the refinancing in March,” Millage added.
Fourth Quarter Highlights(1):
Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights(1):
DEBT AND FREE CASH FLOW
On March 16, 2020, the Company closed on the comprehensive refinancing of all of its outstanding debt. The $576 million in financing has a fixed annual interest rate of 9.0%, mandatory payments based on the Company's Excess Cash Flow (4), no financial performance covenants and a 25-year maturity.
As of the 52 weeks ended September 27, 2020:
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
As previously announced, we will hold an earnings conference call and audio webcast today at 9 a.m. Central Time. The live webcast will be accessible at www.lee.net and will be available for replay two hours later. Several analysts have been invited to ask questions on the call. Questions from other participants may be submitted by participating in the webcast. The call also may be monitored on a listen-only conference line by dialing (toll free) 800-309-1256 and entering a conference passcode of 473583 at least five minutes before the scheduled start. Participants on the listen-only line will not have the opportunity to ask questions.
ABOUT LEE
Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and over 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.2 million, and our legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 43 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS — The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. This release contains information that may be deemed forward-looking that is based largely on our current expectations, and is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Among such risks, trends and other uncertainties, which in some instances are beyond our control, are:
Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “considers” and similar expressions) generally should be considered forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations regarding our business and industry, including statements regarding the impacts that COVID-19 pandemic and our responses thereto may have on our future operations, are forward-looking statements. They reflect our expectations, are not guarantees of performance and speak only as of the date the statement is made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
IR@lee.net
(563) 383-2100
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(Thousands of Dollars, Except Per Share
Data)
|13 Weeks
Ended
September 27
2020
|13 Weeks
Ended
September 29
2019
Percent
Change
|52 Weeks
Ended
September 27
2020
|52 Weeks
Ended
September 29
2019
Percent
Change
|Advertising and marketing services
|85,229
|61,282
|39.1
|289,655
|265,933
|8.9
|Subscription
|89,284
|48,726
|83.2
|265,939
|186,691
|42.4
|Other
|17,253
|13,657
|26.3
|62,410
|57,230
|9.1
|Total operating revenue
|191,766
|123,665
|55.1
|618,004
|509,854
|21.2
|Operating expenses:
|Compensation
|78,693
|42,672
|84.4
|243,023
|182,869
|32.9
|Newsprint and ink
|7,614
|4,843
|57.2
|24,243
|22,237
|9.0
|Other operating expenses
|80,637
|47,793
|68.7
|259,382
|193,709
|33.9
|Cash costs
|166,944
|95,308
|75.2
|526,648
|398,815
|32.1
|Total operating revenue less cash costs
|24,822
|28,357
|(12.5
|)
|91,356
|111,039
|(17.7
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,937
|7,069
|54.7
|36,133
|29,332
|23.2
|Assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, net
|(250
|)
|2,676
|NM
|(5,403
|)
|2,464
|NM
|Restructuring costs and other
|7,329
|6,022
|21.7
|13,751
|11,635
|18.2
|Operating expenses
|184,960
|111,075
|66.5
|571,129
|442,246
|29.1
|Equity in earnings of associated companies
|(370
|)
|1,823
|NM
|3,403
|7,121
|(52.2
|)
|Operating income
|6,436
|14,413
|(55.3
|)
|50,278
|74,729
|(32.7
|)
|Non-operating income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(12,366
|)
|(11,232
|)
|10.1
|(47,743
|)
|(47,488
|)
|0.5
|Debt financing and administrative costs
|(101
|)
|(1,160
|)
|(91.3
|)
|(11,966
|)
|(7,214
|)
|65.9
|Other, net
|8,965
|1,082
|NM
|12,274
|3,813
|NM
|Non-operating expenses, net
|(3,502
|)
|(11,310
|)
|(69.0
|)
|(47,435
|)
|(50,889
|)
|(6.8
|)
|Income before income taxes
|2,934
|3,103
|(5.4
|)
|2,843
|23,840
|(88.1
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|4,195
|1,758
|NM
|4,104
|7,931
|(48.3
|)
|Net income
|(1,261
|)
|1,345
|NM
|(1,261
|)
|15,909
|NM
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(523
|)
|(526
|)
|(0.6
|)
|(1,845
|)
|(1,641
|)
|12.4
|Income attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
|(1,784
|)
|819
|NM
|(3,106
|)
|14,268
|NM
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|(0.03
|)
|0.01
|NM
|(0.05
|)
|0.26
|NM
|Diluted
|(0.03
|)
|0.01
|NM
|(0.05
|)
|0.25
|NM
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial performance measure of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure:
(Thousands of Dollars)
|13 Weeks
Ended
September 27
2020
|13 Weeks
Ended
September 29
2019
|52 Weeks
Ended
September 27
2020
|52 Weeks
Ended
September 29
2019
|Net Income
|(1,261
|)
|1,345
|(1,261
|)
|15,909
|Adjusted to exclude
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|4,195
|1,758
|4,104
|7,931
|Non-operating expenses (income), net
|3,502
|11,310
|47,435
|50,889
|Equity in earnings of TNI and MNI
|370
|(1,823
|)
|(3,403
|)
|(7,121
|)
|Loss (gain) on sale of assets and other, net
|(250
|)
|2,676
|(5,403
|)
|2,464
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,937
|7,069
|36,133
|29,332
|Restructuring costs and other
|7,329
|6,022
|13,751
|11,635
|Stock compensation
|252
|428
|1,051
|1,638
|Add:
|Ownership share of TNI and MNI EBITDA (50%) (6)
|300
|2,325
|4,764
|8,811
|Adjusted EBITDA
|25,374
|31,110
|97,171
|121,488
NOTES
(1) This earnings release is a preliminary report of results for the periods included. The reader should refer to the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-Q and on Form 10-K for definitive information.
(2) Due to the material acquisition, our basis of presentation includes (i) our actual GAAP results, which reflect a full quarter of Lee Legacy(4), BHMG(4) and Buffalo(4) and year to date period of Legacy Lee and 28 weeks of results of BHMG and Buffalo, (ii) pro forma results, which reflect the consolidated operations, adjusted as if Lee had owned BHMG and Buffalo for the entire period presented, and (iii) Adjusted EBITDA(3), which is our non-GAAP measure of operating results, calculated based on actual results (with 28 weeks included in the 52 weeks ended September 27, 2020) and on a pro forma basis (assuming BHMG and Buffalo were owned for the entire period).
(3) The following are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures for which reconciliations to relevant GAAP measures are included in tables accompanying this release:
(4) On March 16, 2020 (the Closing Date), the Company closed the acquisition of the newspaper assets of BH Media Group ("BH Media") and the stock of The Buffalo News, Inc. ("Buffalo"). Legacy Lee refers to the operating assets and results of operations of the Company prior to the Closing Date, and is synonymous with same store results.
(5) The Company's debt is the $576 million term loan under a credit agreement with BH Finance LLC dated January 29, 2020 (the "Credit Agreement"). Excess Cash Flow is defined under the Credit Agreement as any cash greater than $20,000,000 on the balance sheet in accordance with GAAP at the end of each fiscal quarter, beginning with the quarter ending June 28, 2020.
(6) TNI refers to TNI Partners publishing operations in Tucson, AZ. MNI refers to Madison Newspapers, Inc. publishing operations in Madison, WI.
Lee Enterprises Inc.
Davenport, Iowa, UNITED STATES
IR@lee.net
(563) 383-2100
