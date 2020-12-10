Nashville, Tennessee, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nashville, Tenn. (December 10, 2020) – Skanska, one of the world’s leading construction and development firms, announced today its topping out of the Sixth South, a 299-unit multifamily rental community within the downtown core of Nashville.

The 12-story building was topped out ahead of schedule, on pace for a fourth quarter 2021 opening. “We are proud to celebrate the Sixth South residential apartment building topping out ahead of schedule. Located in the SoBro district, our team is proud to contribute to the neighborhood’s continual growth and redevelopment,” said Dennis Georgatos, executive vice president and general manager for Skanska’s building operations in Tennessee.

Located between Peabody Street and Lea Avenue, the project is on the south side of Nashville’s growing SoBro neighborhood, an up and coming area of Nashville. As downtown continues to expand, the apartment inventory is much needed to accommodate the city’s growth.

In addition to the 299-units, the project will include 5,400 square feet of complementary commercial space and a parking garage. A complete amenity package for residents will include a clubroom, pet spa, fitness center, and rooftop saltwater pool. The architectural plan will maximize the views of downtown Nashville and Gulch skylines.

In reaching the topping out milestone, Skanska has poured more than 17,000 cubic yards of concrete, 650,000 square feet of formed surface, 480,000 square feet of troweled surface, as well as placed 900 tons of reinforcement bar and 730,000 pounds of post tension cable. This was achieved with the help of more than 380 individuals and approximately 122,000-work hours.

