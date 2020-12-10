Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalized Gifts Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The personalized gifts market in the US is poised to grow by $ 1.59 billon during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advent of gift-giving culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations and increased number of personalized gift outlets and kiosks in shopping malls and hypermarkets.



The personalized gifts market in the US market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes



The personalized gifts market in the US is segmented as below:



By Product

Non-photo personalized gifts

Photo personalized gifts

Distribution channel

Offline

Online

This study identifies the growing popularity of private-label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the personalized gifts market in the US growth during the next few years.



The personalized gifts market in the US covers the following areas:

Personalized gifts market in the US sizing

Personalized gifts market in the US forecast

Personalized gifts market in the US industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personalized gifts market in the US vendors that include American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., CafePress Inc., Enesco LLC, Etsy Inc., Hallmark Licensing LLC, Personal Creations, Shutterfly Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and UncommonGoods LLC. Also, the personalized gifts market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Non-photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Greetings Corp.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

CafePress Inc.

Enesco LLC

Etsy Inc.

Hallmark Licensing LLC

Personal Creations

Shutterfly Inc.

The Walt Disney Co.

UncommonGoods LLC



