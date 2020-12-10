Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalized Gifts Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The personalized gifts market in the US is poised to grow by $ 1.59 billon during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advent of gift-giving culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations and increased number of personalized gift outlets and kiosks in shopping malls and hypermarkets.

The personalized gifts market in the US market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes

The personalized gifts market in the US is segmented as below:

By Product

  • Non-photo personalized gifts
  • Photo personalized gifts
  • Distribution channel
  • Offline
  • Online

This study identifies the growing popularity of private-label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the personalized gifts market in the US growth during the next few years.

The personalized gifts market in the US covers the following areas:

  • Personalized gifts market in the US sizing
  • Personalized gifts market in the US forecast
  • Personalized gifts market in the US industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personalized gifts market in the US vendors that include American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., CafePress Inc., Enesco LLC, Etsy Inc., Hallmark Licensing LLC, Personal Creations, Shutterfly Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and UncommonGoods LLC. Also, the personalized gifts market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Non-photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • American Greetings Corp.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
  • CafePress Inc.
  • Enesco LLC
  • Etsy Inc.
  • Hallmark Licensing LLC
  • Personal Creations
  • Shutterfly Inc.
  • The Walt Disney Co.
  • UncommonGoods LLC


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wicyc9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900