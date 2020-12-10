New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Savory Snacks Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842013/?utm_source=GNW

3% volume share in the global savory snacks sector in 2019. Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, New Zealand, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Philippines are shortlisted as high-potential countries, primarily due to the large savory snacks sector size, projected high value growth rates, and projected rising per capita value growth levels.



The Asia-Pacific savory snacks sector is fragmented, with the top five companies - PepsiCo, Calbee, Inc., Want Want China Holdings Limited, Golden Orchard Farmer (Beijing) Food Co., Ltd., and Anhui Three Squirrels Electronic Commerce Co- accounting for a 19.5% share in 2019. Private labels accounted for a 1.7% share of the sector in 2019. The health & wellness market in the Asia-Pacific savory snacks sector was valued at US$1306.4 million in 2019, accounting for 2.4% of overall values sales in the region that year. In Asia-Pacific, where hypermarkets & supermarkets led sales with a 44.3% market share. Flexible packaging is the most commonly used pack material in the Asia-Pacific savory snacks sector, accounting for a 95.8% volume share in 2019.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-pacific savory snacks sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific savory snacks sector, analyzing data from 26 countries in the region.



- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- High-Potential Countries Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various savory snacks categories across high-potential countries in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across Asia-Pacific based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic and governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country Deep Dive: Provides overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling savory snacks manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in Asia-Pacific. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the sector, and insights.

- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in Asia-Pacific, while also analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Health & Wellness Analysis*: Provides insights on health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall savory snacks sector during 2014-2024. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of the savory snacks sector in 2019. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering savory snacks products with health & wellness attributes in the same year.

- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Asia-Pacific savory snacks sector in 2019. It covers hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, department stores and others which includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, dollar stores, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, vending machines, drug stores & pharmacies and other retailers.

- Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of savory snacks.

- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Asia-Pacific’s savory snacks sector.



- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

