The market for the heat-treated steel plates is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 3% globally during the forecast period.
Increasing applications in the production of heavy machinery and growing demand from the construction industry in developing countries are driving the market growth.
Fluctuating raw material prices and the outbreak of COVID-19 are the reasons expected to hinder the market growth.
Key Market Trends
Growing Applications for Machinery
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global heat-treated steel plates market is fragmented in nature with many players competing in the market. Some of the major companies are POSCO, Nippon Steel Corporation, Tata Steel Limited, JFE Holdings, and ThyssenKrupp AG, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Applications in Machinery Production
4.1.2 Growing Demand from Construction Industry in Developing Countries
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
4.2.2 Impact of COVID-19
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Steel Type
5.1.1 Carbon Steel
5.1.2 Stainless Steel
5.1.3 Alloy Steel
5.2 Heat Treatment Type
5.2.1 Annealing
5.2.2 Tempering
5.2.3 Normalizing
5.2.4 Quenching
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Automotive and Heavy Machinery
5.3.2 Building and Construction
5.3.3 Ship Building and Off-Shore Structures
5.3.4 Energy and Power
5.3.5 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 France
5.4.3.4 Italy
5.4.3.5 Nordic Countries
5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Arcelormittal S.A.
6.4.2 Baosteel Group
6.4.3 Essar Steel
6.4.4 Hyundai Steel
6.4.5 JFE Holdings
6.4.6 JSW Steel
6.4.7 Nippon Steel Corporation
6.4.8 Posco
6.4.9 Tata Steel Limited
6.4.10 ThyssenKrupp AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Applications in Energy and Power
7.2 Other Opportunities
