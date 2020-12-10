New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Western Europe Wine Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842008/?utm_source=GNW

8% value share of the global wine sector in 2019. The region valued US$152,087.2 million in 2019 and is expected to register a negative CAGR of 0.5% during the forecast period. Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, Denmark, Sweden, Luxembourg, and Austria were shortlisted as high-potential countries, primarily due to the large wine sector size, projected high-value growth rates, and projected rising per capita value growth levels.



The top five companies in Western Europe wine sector accounted for a share of 6.3% in 2019, of which Constellation Brands, Inc and by Rotkäppchen-Mumm Sektkellereien GmbH held volume share of 1.5% each. It was followed Pernod Ricard SA (1.2%), Les Grands Chais de France (1.1%), and Treasury Wine Estates Vintners Limited (1%). Private labels held a 20.8% volume share of overall sales in 2019. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Western Europe wine sector, with a volume share of 41.4% in 2019. Glass was the most widely used pack material, accounting for 88.1% share in 2019.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe wine sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of West Europe wine sector, analyzing data from 19 countries in the region.



- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- High-potential Countries’ Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various wines by category across high-potential countries in West Europe region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across West Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling wine manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the West Europe region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.

- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in West Europe region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in West Europe wine sector in 2019. It covers six distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, on-trade and others, which includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, department stores, and other retailers.

- Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials, pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of wine.

- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to West Europe wine sector.



- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

