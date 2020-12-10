New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Americas Cosmetics and Toiletries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810843/?utm_source=GNW

3% during 2019-2024 to reach US$180,628 million in 2024 from US$153,457.9 million in 2019. In volume terms, the Americas cosmetics & toiletries industry will reach 38,864.2 million units in 2024 at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2019-2024. Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, Chile, Argentina, Panama, and Canada were shortlisted as high-potential countries, primarily due to the large cosmetics & toiletries industry size, projected high-value growth rates, and projected rising per capita value growth levels.



The top five companies in the American cosmetics & toiletries industry accounted for a share of 40.6% in 2019, of which Procter & Gamble held a share of 12.2%, with presence in all sectors. It was followed by L`Oreal S.A. (9.7%), Unilever (9.4%), The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (4.8%), and Colgate-Palmolive Company (4.5%). Private labels held a 3.3% value share of overall sales in 2019. Hypermarkets & supermarkets were leading in channel distribution for the cosmetics & toiletries industry across the Americas, with a value share of 34.9% in 2019. Rigid Plastics was the most commonly used pack material in the Americas cosmetics & toiletries industry with a 44.3% market share in 2019.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas cosmetics & toiletries industry. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas cosmetics & toiletries industry, analyzing data from 21 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market Environment: Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by category

- High-Potential Countries’ Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various cosmetics & toiletries sectors across high-potential countries in the Americas region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure

- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries

- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling cosmetics & toiletries manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Americas region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the industry, and insights

- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Americas region, besides analyzing growth of private label in the region

- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Americas cosmetics & toiletries industry in 2019. It covers five distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, health & beauty stores, parapharmacies/drugstores, direct sellers, department stores, and others which includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, eRetailers, convenience stores, chemists/pharmacies, “Dollar Stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, vending machines, and other retailers

- Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of cosmetics & toiletries

- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Americas cosmetics & toiletries industry



Reasons to Buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

