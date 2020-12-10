New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Western Europe Cosmetics and Toiletries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05790638/?utm_source=GNW

8%. In volume terms, the industry is expected to grow from 16,708.6 million units in 2019 to 17,379.1 million units in 2024, registering a CAGR of 0.8%. Western Europe had the highest per capita consumption and per capita expenditure of 39.3 units and US$226 in 2019. Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, Sweden, Demark, Austria, and Netherlands were shortlisted out of 19 countries as high-potential countries in Western Europe primarily due to the large cosmetics & toiletries industry size, projected high-value growth rates, and projected rising per capita value growth levels.



The top five companies in Western Europe cosmetics & toiletries industry accounted for a share of 42.5% in 2019, of which L`Oreal S.A held a share of 15.1%. Followed by Procter & Gamble, Coty, Inc., Unilever, and Beiersdorf Ag, which accounted for 9.8%, 6.2%, 5.9% and 5.5% shares, respectively. Private labels held 6.5% value share of overall sales in 2019. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Western Europe cosmetics & toiletries industry, with a value share of 34.5% in 2019. Rigid plastics was the most widely used pack material, accounting for 50.7% share in 2019.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe cosmetics & toiletries industry. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Western Europe cosmetics & toiletries industry, analyzing data from 19 countries in the region.



- Market Environment: Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by sector.

- High-potential Countries’ Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various cosmetics & toiletries by sector across high-potential countries in Western Europe region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of 4 countries across Western Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high potential countries.

- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling cosmetics & toiletries manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in western Europe region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the industry, and insights.

- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in Western Europe region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in Western Europe cosmetics & toiletries industry in 2019. It covers ten distribution channels - Health & Beauty Stores

- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Parapharmacies/Drugstores, Department Stores, eRetailers, Chemists/Pharmacies, Direct Sellers, Convenience Stores, “Dollar Stores”, Variety Stores & General, Merchandise Retailers, Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs, Others.

- Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2019) and growth analysis (during 2014-2024) for various pack materials pack type, closure types, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of cosmetics & toiletries products.

- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Western Europe’s cosmetics & toiletries industry.



- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

