WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of seven professionals to its Health Solutions practice, including Senior Managing Directors James Fisher, Julie Kliger and Kevin McCadden, and Managing Directors Matthew Leshy, Juliana Malhotra, Patterson Shafer and Amy Showalter.



“We are pleased to continue executing on our strategy and commitment to growing our Health Solutions business, and we are excited to welcome these key members to our team” said Charles Overstreet, Global Leader of the Health Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. “Jim, Julie, Kevin, Matt, Juliana, Pat and Amy bring deep industry expertise, know our clients’ businesses and enhance our ability to help them navigate through these turbulent times.”

Based in Brentwood, Tenn., Mr. Fisher is a seasoned healthcare executive with business and information technology experience. He has more than 25 years of experience working with small and large healthcare providers (inpatient and ambulatory) and a variety of adjacent businesses. Mr. Fisher’s healthcare experience includes business transformation leveraging electronic medical records, enterprise resource planning and patient accounting technology solutions. He also has experience with digital transformation, cybersecurity, outsourcing, operational process improvement and physician network optimization.

Based in San Francisco, Ms. Kliger is an experienced clinician, independent consultant and member of a health system Board of Directors. She focuses on designing and deploying domain and organizational digital transformation, business and process model improvements to optimize patient care across the continuum. She works with provider-oriented clients, nonprofit policy organizations and digital health companies.

Based in Boston, Mr. McCadden has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry. He has worked with healthcare facilities across the United States, including academic medical centers, community hospitals, payers, higher education institutions, research institutions and life sciences companies. He specializes in performance improvement, finance, perioperative services, supply chain, revenue cycle, labor productivity and physician practice operations.

Based in Chicago, Mr. Leshy has more than 15 years of experience working for hospitals, large integrated networks, consultancies and managed service providers. He specializes in guiding clients through digital transformation journeys, focusing on the changing environmental landscape, applied technologies and strategic relationships.

Based in Houston, Ms. Malhotra has more than 20 years of experience advising on business strategy, revenue cycle management, supply chain and technology optimization. Her industry experience spans academic medical centers, children’s hospitals, post- and long-term acute care facilities, medical device and equipment manufacturers, and software technology companies.

Based in New York, Mr. Shafer delivers services and solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device clients. He has more than 30 years of experience solving complex global challenges and helping clients achieve their strategic and operational objectives in the areas of regulatory affairs and operations, quality, compliance, clinical operations, safety and surveillance, manufacturing, supply chain, medical affairs and commercial compliance.

Based in Washington, D.C., Ms. Showalter is a registered nurse with more than 25 years of experience in hospital and healthcare operations. She is a nursing executive leader with particular experience in workforce management. She has worked across the healthcare continuum in inpatient, ambulatory, post-acute and physician services. During her consulting career, Ms. Showalter led diverse cross-functional teams in organizations ranging from complex healthcare systems to critical access and stand-alone hospitals to meet financial and service goals related to patient care.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,200 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com