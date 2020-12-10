Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DUPILUMAB - Emerging Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"DUPILUMAB- Emerging Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" the report provides comprehensive insights about an investigational product for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria in 7 Major Markets. A detailed picture of the DUPILUMAB in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2020-2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product.



The product details cover mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and Research and development activity including regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, market competitors, and other emerging therapies.



Overview



Dupilumab is an interleukin-4 (IL-4) receptor alpha antagonist. It is a human monoclonal antibody of the immunoglobulin G4 subclass that inhibits IL-4 and interleukin-13 (IL-13) signaling by specifically binding to the IL-4 receptor alpha subunit, which is shared by the IL-4 and IL-13 receptor complexes. Dupilumab inhibits IL-4 signaling via the type 1 receptor and both IL-4 and IL-13 signaling via the type 2 receptor. By blocking the IL-4R alpha subunit, dupilumab inhibits IL-4 and IL-13 cytokine-induced responses, including the release of proinflammatory cytokines, chemokines, and immunoglobulin E.



DUPILUMAB Analytical Perspective



In-depth DUPILUMAB Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of DUPILUMAB in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2020 to 2030.



DUPILUMAB Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of DUPILUMAB covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



In the coming years, the market scenario for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence DUPILUMAB dominance. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Other emerging products for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria are giving market competition to DUPILUMAB and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, development activities, and some key findings provide the current development scenario of DUPILUMAB.

The in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of DUPILUMAB from 2020 to 2030 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the DUPILUMAB.

