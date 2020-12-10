Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chemical Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the chemical software market and it is poised to grow by $192.36 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The reports on the chemical software market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the chemical companies' need to perform big data analytics, the rise in digitalization in the chemical industry, and the increasing establishment of new chemical plants worldwide. In addition, chemical companies' need to perform big data analytics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The chemical software market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increased adoption of industry 4.0 across the chemical industry as one of the prime reasons driving the chemical software market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of cloud-based software in the chemical industry and strategic partnerships and collaboration among market participants will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The chemical software market report covers the following areas:

Chemical software market sizing

Chemical software market forecast

Chemical software market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chemical software market vendors that include ANSYS Inc., Aspen Technology Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, ChemAxon Ltd., Dassault SystAmes SE, Deacom Inc., Frontline Data Solutions, HCL Technologies Ltd., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE. Also, the chemical software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Chemical process simulation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Inventory management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ISO management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ANSYS Inc.

Aspen Technology Inc.

AVEVA Group Plc

ChemAxon Ltd.

Dassault Systemes SE

Deacom Inc.

Frontline Data Solutions

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

