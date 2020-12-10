As announced on 9 December 2020, the Oslo Stock Exchange has approved the application from Hofseth BioCare ASA (the "Company") for transfer of its listing from Euronext Expand (previously Oslo Axess) to Oslo Børs.

The first day of trading of the Company's shares on Oslo Børs will be on 14 December 2020. Consequently, the last day of trading of the Company's shares on Euronext Expand will be tomorrow, 11 December 2020. The ticker and ISIN of the Company's shares will remain unchanged.

The Company has prepared a prospectus dated 3 December 2020 (the "Prospectus") in connection with, inter alia, the transfer of listing, and such prospectus was published on 4 December 2020. The Prospectus is, subject to applicable securities laws, available at www.paretosec.com/updates/transactions. The Prospectus is also available at the offices of the Company.

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

HBC is a Norwegian biotech company that develops high-value ingredients and finished products currently targeting the consumer health market. Research is ongoing to identify the individual elements within the products that modulate inflammation and the immune response with pre-clinical studies in multiple clinics and university research labs in several countries. Lead clinical and pre-clinical candidates are in development for the protection of the Gastro-Intestinal (GI) system against inflammation, including ulcerative colitis and the orphan condition necrotising enterocolitis, as a Medical Food to help treat age-related Sarcopenia, and as a treatment for Iron Deficiency Anemia, all using peptide fractions of Salmon Protein Hydrolysate. Preclinical trial work with the oil is ongoing to ameliorate lung inflammation in eosinophilic asthma and COPD (“smokers lung”) as well as clinical work in COVID.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, traceability and optimal utilization of natural resources. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of lipids, proteins and collagen-calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts. Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Chicago, Menlo Park and Tokyo.

HBC is listed on Euronext Expand Oslo with ticker "HBC". More information about Hofseth BioCare at hofsethbiocare.com and facebook.com/hofsethbiocare

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act