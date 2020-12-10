Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ilaris - Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Ilaris- Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" report outlays comprehensive insights of the product indicated for the treatment of its approved condition. A detailed picture of the Ilaris in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2017-2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product.
The product details covers mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and pharmacological studies, including product marketed details, regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, and detailed analyst views. It further highlights the market competitors, late-stage emerging therapies, and patent details in the global space.
Canakinumab, sold under the brand name Ilaris is a medication for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis and active Still's disease, including adult-onset Still's disease. It is a human monoclonal antibody targeted at interleukin-1 beta.
In June 2020, Novartis ILARIS (canakinumab) received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a new indication to treat Adult-Onset Still's Disease (AOSD)1. The FDA granted an indication for active Still's disease including both systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (SJIA) and AOSD in patients aged 2 years and older.
Scope of the Report
Ilaris Analytical Perspective
This report provides a detailed market assessment of Ilaris in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. This segment of the report provides historical and forecasted sales data from 2017 to 2030.
Ilaris Clinical Assessment
The report provides the clinical trials information of Ilaris covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
1.1. Indication
1.2. Mechanism of Action
1.3. Dosage and Administration
1.3.1 Dosage Forms and Strengths
1.4. Route of Synthesis
1.5. Pharmacology
1.5.1 Pharmacodynamics
1.5.2 Pharmacokinetics
1.6. Adverse Reactions
1.7. Product Snapshot
1.8. Development Milestones of Ilaris
1.9. Marketed Details
1.9.1 United States
1.9.2 Europe
1.9.3 Japan
1.10. Patent Details
2. SWOT Analysis
2.1. Analyst Views
3. Regulatory Milestones
3.1. Approvals
3.2. Research and Development
3.3. Clinical Trials Information
3.4. Safety and Efficacy
3.5. Product Developmental Activities
4. Market Assessment
4.1. 7MM Market Analysis
4.2. United States
4.3. Europe
4.4. Japan
4.5. Key Findings
5. Market Competitors
6. Emerging Therapies
7. Appendix
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
