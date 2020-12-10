Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global agricultural packaging market is currently experiencing a healthy growth. Agricultural packaging refers to the storing and packaging of fertilizers, pesticides, yield and other products. Some of the common types of agricultural packaging include silo bags, bulk bags, pouches, bottles, drums, cans, trays, clamshells, etc. that are manufactured using paperboard, metal, glass and jute. They can also be produced using high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and polypropylene (PP). These products offer ample ventilation and protection to the contents from spoilage during post-harvest treatments, storage and transportation. They also aid in increasing the shelf life of the product, facilitating branding and food labeling and controlling temperatures within the packaging.
Significant growth in the agricultural industry, along with the increasing trade of agricultural products across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the growing global population and rapidly expanding demand for food, there is a significant increase in various import and export activities that utilize agricultural packaging products to transport harvest shipments securely over several geographical locations. Furthermore, widespread adoption of agrochemicals and biologicals is also providing a boost to the market growth. Farmers are utilizing flexible packaging products, such as bag-in-box and pouches, to store agrochemicals and minimize the exposure to toxic pesticides and fertilizers.
Additionally, product innovations, such as the development of sustainable packaging materials with temperature adjustment properties, is also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. These products provide a barrier against moisture and air, which protects the contents from depletion. Other factors, extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the packaging industry, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibiting a CAGR of more than 4% during 2020-2025.
Breakup by Material Type:
Breakup by Product:
Breakup by Barrier Strength:
Breakup by Application:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Greif Inc., Mondi Group, LC Packaging International BV, Flex-Pack, NNZ Group, Silgan Holdings Inc., Proampac LLC, Purity Flexpack Limited, Epac Holdings LLC, etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
