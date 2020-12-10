New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Off-Grid Solar Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960678/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Solar Lantern System (SLS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.3% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solar Home Systems (SHS) segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $473.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR



The Off-Grid Solar Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$473.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$839.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.6% and 14.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR.



Large Solar Home Systems (LSHS) Segment to Record 14.1% CAGR



In the global Large Solar Home Systems (LSHS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$154.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$383.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$586 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 125-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Azuri Technologies Ltd.

BBOXX Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Niwasolar

OSRAM GmbH

Sinoware Technology Co. Ltd.

SolarAid

SunnyMoney (Malawi)

Tata Power Solar Systems Limited

WakaWaka Europe B.V.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Off-Grid Solar Lighting Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

