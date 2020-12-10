DENVER, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), an industry alliance that helps organizations leverage existing cybersecurity investments to establish a stronger security posture, today announced the appointment of its 2021/2022 Executive Advisory Board (EAB), as well as the expansion of its Customer Advisory Board (CAB). The EAB is composed of eight elected industry leaders, now including Atos and BeyondTrust, who provide oversight and organizational direction for executing the mission, goals, policies, and programs of the IDSA.
IDSA Executive Advisory Board members:
“The pandemic has created a fundamental change in how organizations conduct business — with both a significant shift to remote work, and an increase in online transactions. This has put a spotlight on identity security and the risks associated with inadequate processes and technologies,” said Julie Talbot-Hubbard, senior vice president of cyber protection and identity for Optiv. “CISOs need to consider identity a major pillar of their security strategies. In the coming year, the IDSA and its members will continue to collaborate on forward-thinking, identity-centric security best practices while addressing current issues like Zero Trust and the expanded remote workforce. Specialized IDSA technical working groups will also explore emerging areas including customer identity and access management, artificial intelligence, and DevSecOps.”
The IDSA CAB, which provides a user perspective and guidance on the vision, mission, and work of the IDSA has also expanded. Scott Breece, VP and CISO of Community Health Systems, has joined the group of thought leaders and advocates for identity-centric security approaches.
IDSA Customer Advisory Board members:
Key 2020 IDSA Research and Guidance
About the Identity Defined Security Alliance
The IDSA is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise, and practical guidance on identity centric approaches to security for technology professionals. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices, and resources.
