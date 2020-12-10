TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routemaster Capital Inc. (the “Company” or “Routemaster”) (TSXV: RM) is pleased to announce that it has closed the transaction to acquire 49% of DeFi Holdings Inc. (“DeFi Holdings”), first announced on October 6, 2020 (the “Transaction”). Please see the Company`s press release dated October 6, 2020 and November 18, 2020 for additional information.



Pursuant to the Transaction, Routemaster issued a total of 20,000,000 common shares of the Company to the shareholders of DeFi Holding in proportion to their pro rata shareholdings of DeFi Holding, in exchange for a 49% interest in DeFi Holdings. No finder fees were paid connection with, and no change of control of Routemaster resulted from, the Transaction.

DeFi Holdings is a company focused on investing, incubating and managing trading technologies associated with the fast-growing decentralised finance market. Decentralized finance could be considered the next wave of financial innovation on the blockchain. It refers to digital assets, financial smart contracts, protocols, and decentralized applications (“DApps”) built on Ethereum and other blockchains. In simpler terms, it is financial software built on the blockchain. Decentralized finance’s core selling point is the removal of intermediaries in transactions which in traditional finance provide the “trust” layer (i.e. banks and brokers) in a transaction between two parties. With decentralized finance, users can access the network directly, so there is no need for intermediaries.

About Routemaster Capital Inc.:

Routemaster Capital Inc. is a Canadian investment company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

