Hanzo provides “Follow-the-link” context between Slack messages and Google Workspace with the new release. Hanzo’s purpose-built discovery solution for Slack extends collection ease to new data frontiers via the follow-the-link feature.

Hanzo provides “Follow-the-link” context between Slack messages and Google Workspace with the new release. Hanzo’s purpose-built discovery solution for Slack extends collection ease to new data frontiers via the follow-the-link feature.

New York, NY, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo Hold has become favored as the "best practice" legal and compliance application to manage Enterprise data within Slack, now allows customers to extend their matter management to G Suite (Google Workspace) data. Starting with "Follow-the-Link," customers can identify critical Google data nested within Slack threads, messages, and groups, retrieve that data, and combine both Enterprise data sets into a single, surgical export for import into today's industry-standard review platforms.

Following this initial launch, Hanzo will be adding support for Google Drive, Gmail, and other Google Workspace data sources — with the roadmap accelerating quickly from there. In 2021, Hanzo Hold will be the authoritative source for internal investigations, security checks, legal holds, and compliance archiving across all dynamic, complex content types.

Follow-the-link functionality for G Suite within Slack is just one example of how Hanzo applies its mission by leveraging its deep experience in dynamic data today to help customers manage tomorrow's data challenges.

"Our customers have come to rely on Hanzo Hold's comprehensive Slack preservation, early case assessment, and review capabilities," said Brad Harris, VP of Product at Hanzo. "Now, with the addition of G Suite and our roadmap for Google Workspace, we anticipate efficiencies well beyond initial expectations. We listen intently to the market and rely on our close partnership with our customers to ensure the software is built the way it is supposed to be built - with the customer in mind."

"Enterprise SaaS applications are in high demand mode, and the risk, legal and compliance challenges that present themselves as this application ecosystem expands are non-trivial," said Keith Laska, CEO of Hanzo. "Hanzo made a long-term commitment to our Enterprise customers. We've pledged to listen, design, and build best-practice application layers for the identification, early case assessment, and exporting of critical data to industry-standard systems hosted by law firms and legal service providers such as Relativity, DISCO, and Reveal Data. This release extends to Slack and the immense ecosystem of Google Workplace instances, where the vast majority of mission-critical data sits."





About Hanzo

Hanzo brings context and a greater understanding of enterprise data to corporate legal and compliance teams by providing in-house control over dynamic and collaborative data sources. This control allows organizations to reduce billions of dollars in risk, litigation, and compliance costs and elevate their corporate legal and regulatory compliance responses. Hanzo’s software empowers defensible preservation, targeted collection, and efficient review of dynamic content from enterprise collaboration applications and complex websites. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating its commitment to data security and serves large corporations worldwide. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.

Attachment

Sarena Regazzoni Hanzo, Inc. 5034074208 sarena@hanzo.co