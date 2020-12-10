MOORESTOWN, N.J., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (“TRHC”) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, announces an agreement with the Missouri Pharmacy Association (MPA). The agreement calls for MPA to develop programing to educate members on TRHC’s medication safety software, MedWise™, and promote the opportunity to become Certified MedWise Advisors™, expanding the skillset to enhance patient outcomes and reduce overall costs.



MPA’s mission is to promote and protect the role of pharmacists as the medication expert in patient care relationships and as an integral part of the health care team. MPA is the first state pharmacy association in the country to sign the MedWise co-marketing agreement. Several other states are in the process of completing the relationship.

“The Missouri Pharmacy Association looks forward to partnering with TRHC to bring awareness of polypharmacy and place MedWise in the hands of as many pharmacists in Missouri as we can,” said MPA Executive Director Ron Fitzwater, CAE, MBA. “MedWise’s ability to create a simultaneous, multi-drug analysis, identifies patients who are at high risk for adverse drug events. With this information, pharmacists can provide personalized medication management for the patient, a game-changer for pharmacy practice. This exemplifies our mission to promote and protect the role of pharmacists as the medication expert in patient care relationships, and as an integral part of the health care team.”

MPA has an affiliate pharmacist provider network called the Missouri Pharmacist Care Network (MO-PCN) designed to support and administer the state’s pharmacist patient care delivery by connecting payers and providers for the promotion of positive health outcomes. Membership in MO-PCN creates an immediate opportunity for pharmacists in Missouri to be leaders of medication safety.

“TRHC is proud to partner with MPA as it leads state pharmacy associations around the country in creating awareness of the safe use of medication,” said TRHC President Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA. “A primary role of pharmacists in the community is to promote patient wellness and safety. Through the broad use of MedWise, we are preparing Missouri pharmacists today and for the post-COVID-19 future. Our systems support pharmacists as they continue to be sought after for direct care, including the management of complex medication regimens to optimize outcomes and reduce total costs.”

A former executive director of two state pharmacy associations who now serves as TRHC’s Vice President for Professional Services, Mindy Smith, RPh, MHA, CMWA, stated, “I applaud the Missouri Pharmacy Association leadership for taking the lead to leverage and enhance this opportunity to expand and promote pharmacists as medication experts. MedWise truly exemplifies MPA’s mission, as we work in partnership to showcase the pharmacist value as an essential member of the health care team and key to patient medication safety.”

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) provides medication safety solutions empowering healthcare professionals to optimize medication regimens and reduce medication-related risk, specifically targeting adverse drug events. Utilizing its proprietary medication decision science technology, MedWise™, TRHC improves patient outcomes, reduces hospitalizations, and lowers healthcare costs. Additionally, TRHC provides an extensive clinical telepharmacy network across the U.S. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies nationwide to help drive value-based payment results. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today’s date, including statements regarding Medication Risk Mitigation technology. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.

TRHC Media Contact

Dianne Semingson

dsemingson@trhc.com

T: (215) 870-0829

TRHC Investor Contact

Frank Sparacino

fsparacino@trhc.com

T: (866) 648-2767

Missouri Pharmacy Association Contact

Ron Fitzwater

ron@morx.com

T: (573) 636-7522