TORONTO and CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the most trusted provider of environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) management software, and Verisk 3E, the leading global provider of intelligent compliance solutions, today announced the integration of Verisk 3E’s substance-level chemical safety data into Cority’s industry-leading EHSQ SaaS platform. This API integration enables organizations to improve regulatory compliance while managing their most challenging business risks with greater efficiency. Verisk 3E is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business.

Organizations are facing an increasingly complex regulatory landscape. For many companies, regulatory research and content management is a manual process, resulting in heavy administrative burdens that reduce efficiency and divert resources from other critical tasks. By integrating 3E Optimize™ value-added regulatory content from Verisk 3E into Cority’s unified platform, organizations can access necessary regulatory and chemical substance information in a matter of seconds, including the most up-to-date global occupational exposure limit (OEL) data available to help assess regulatory compliance and ensure worker protection. Verisk 3E data provides users with access to thousands of chemical control laws for more than 500,000 chemical substances across more than 130 countries.

Automating processes to source, research, aggregate, and validate EHSQ regulatory content and seamlessly update company legal registers and agent tables can reduce costly administration while providing better information to drive compliance management and decision-making. By linking Verisk 3E’s expansive chemical content with Cority’s extensive Business Intelligence tools, organizations can increase their visibility into critical data, better enabling them to respond to compliance issues earlier and more decisively.

“Our joint customers will benefit greatly from Verisk 3E’s collaboration with Cority as they’ll be able to more effectively and sustainably manage workplace health, industrial hygiene, and safety risks,” said Edmund Webecke, President, Verisk 3E. “By integrating the depth and breadth of our regulatory content solutions with Cority’s highly configurable, best-in-class platform, we’re providing global customers with a powerful toolkit to be able to achieve better compliance, a critical milestone toward business excellence.”

“The integration of Cority and Verisk 3E offers our joint customers enhanced functionality, which is instrumental in helping achieve compliance and reduce worker risk exposure,” said Amanda Smith, VP Solutions Marketing, Cority. “Working with Verisk 3E, the leader in integrated global regulatory content, enables us to continue to strengthen our comprehensive EHSQ platform with intelligent compliance solutions that drive greater value for our customers.”

About Cority

Cority is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. Cority enables organizations to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure true SaaS platform. With 35 years of innovation and experience, Cority’s team of nearly 400 experts serve more than 1,300 clients in 100 countries. The company enjoys the industry’s highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance. To learn more, visit www.cority.com.

About Verisk 3E

Verisk 3E is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business that delivers intelligent compliance solutions that empower companies to reduce risk, drive continuous improvement, and create new growth opportunities. For more than 30 years, Verisk 3E has provided clients with the expertise, content, live 24-7-365 environmental health and safety (EHS) support, and award-winning solutions required to increase chemical and workplace safety, improve product safety and stewardship, strengthen supply chain stewardship, and optimize research and development decision support.

Verisk 3E is deeply committed to serving its more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including nine of the world’s top ten chemical manufacturers, eight of the world’s top ten retailers, and seven of the world’s top ten pharmaceutical companies. Global locations include its corporate headquarters in Carlsbad, California, along with offices in Beijing, China; Bethesda, Maryland; Canton, Ohio; Copenhagen, Denmark; Frankfurt, Germany; Markdorf, Germany; Montreal, Quebec; Siegen, Germany; Sofia, Bulgaria; and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Verisk3E.com.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

