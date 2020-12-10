Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ANAKINRA - Emerging Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"ANAKINRA- Emerging Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" the report provides comprehensive insights about an investigational product for Adult-onset Still's Disease in 7 Major Markets. A detailed picture of the ANAKINRA in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2020-2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product.



The product details cover mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and Research and development activity including regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, market competitors, and other emerging therapies.



Overview



Anakinra is a recombinant, nonglycosylated human interleukin-1 receptor antagonist (IL-1Ra). The difference between anakinra and the native human IL-1Ra is that anakinra has an extra methionine residue at the amino terminus. It is manufactured by using the E. coli expression system. Anakinra is composed of 153 amino acid residues.



Scope of the Report

A comprehensive product overview including the product description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, Research and Development activity.

Elaborated details on regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the drug research and development activity details across the United States, Europe and Japan.

The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around ANAKINRA.

The report contains forecasted sales for ANAKINRA till 2030.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies (Phase II) for Adult-onset Still's Disease.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst insights and key findings of ANAKINRA.



ANAKINRA Analytical Perspective



This report provides a detailed market assessment of ANAKINRA in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2020 to 2030.



ANAKINRA Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of ANAKINRA covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Adult-onset Still's Disease is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence ANAKINRA dominance. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Other emerging products for Adult-onset Still's Disease are giving market competition to ANAKINRA and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, development activities, and some key findings provide the current development scenario of ANAKINRA.

The in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of ANAKINRA from 2020 to 2030 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the ANAKINRA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Drug Overview

1.1. Product Detail

1.2. Mechanism of Action

1.3. Dosage and Administration

1.4. Research and development activity

1.5. Other Development Activities



2. Market Assessment

2.1. 7MM Market Analysis

2.2. The United States Market

2.3. Germany Market

2.4. France Market

2.5. Italy Market

2.6. Spain Market

2.7. United Kingdom Market

2.8. Japan Market



3. SWOT Analysis



4. Analyst Views



5. Market Competitors



6. Other Emerging Therapies



7. Appendix



