The US Defense budget will amount to US$716.2billion in FY2021, after peaking at US$721.5 billion in FY2020, amounting to an all-time high in terms of the spending level for the last two years of Donald Trump's first term.



United States of America's Defense Budget Analysis (FY 2021), Competitive Landscape and Forecasts report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.



Several factors lie behind the growth of military expenditures over the past five years, including the willingness of the current administration to boost the production of military equipment to secure the position of the US in the international order. The military-industrial complex therefore had an ally in the White House from a budget perspective, and it is likely that the Trump administration will keep pushing for more defense spending if he wins a second term in office, despite the economic slowdown generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.



This report offers detailed analysis of the United States' defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.



The growth of American military expenditure is based on a long-lasting strategic shift towards great power competition undertaken by the DoD in the wake of the 2017 National Defense Strategy. The steady level of exports over the historic period is representative of the exportoriented activism of the current administration.



The Trump administration withdrew the US from the Arms Trade Treaty in 2019, as it aims to integrate human right issues into arms transfer policies and processes. Most of the top buyers of American-made weapons over the period were Gulf countries with a poor human right record.



Scope

The United States defense budget: detailed analysis of the United States' FY2021 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.

Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of Russia's military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of United States military regulation. - Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to United States are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the United States defense industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Regulation

Military Doctrine and Strategy

Budgeting Process

Procurement Policy and Process

Security Environment

Primary Threat Perception

Political and Strategic Alliances

Defense Market

Budgetary Assessment

Current Acquisition Programs

Imports and Exports Market Dynamics

Market Entry Strategy

Fleet Size

Fixed-Wing Platforms

Rotorcraft Platforms

Maritime Platforms

Land Platforms

Main Defense Companies

Lockheed Martin Corp

The Boeing Co

General Dynamics Corp

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Appendix



