The US Defense budget will amount to US$716.2billion in FY2021, after peaking at US$721.5 billion in FY2020, amounting to an all-time high in terms of the spending level for the last two years of Donald Trump's first term.
Several factors lie behind the growth of military expenditures over the past five years, including the willingness of the current administration to boost the production of military equipment to secure the position of the US in the international order. The military-industrial complex therefore had an ally in the White House from a budget perspective, and it is likely that the Trump administration will keep pushing for more defense spending if he wins a second term in office, despite the economic slowdown generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The growth of American military expenditure is based on a long-lasting strategic shift towards great power competition undertaken by the DoD in the wake of the 2017 National Defense Strategy. The steady level of exports over the historic period is representative of the exportoriented activism of the current administration.
The Trump administration withdrew the US from the Arms Trade Treaty in 2019, as it aims to integrate human right issues into arms transfer policies and processes. Most of the top buyers of American-made weapons over the period were Gulf countries with a poor human right record.
