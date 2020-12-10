ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For any human, proper glucose management can mean the difference between feeling good or feeling lackluster. For athletes, the stakes are even higher: Dial in your optimal fuel intake and you can feel strong, fast, and agile in athletic situations. On the other hand, get it wrong -- eat too much of the wrong thing or too little of the right thing -- and your body could rebel, leaving you out of energy and out of the competition -- a worst-case scenario.



Supersapiens, utilizing the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, is the first over-the-counter energy management ecosystem that can give any athlete real-time visibility into their glucose levels, allowing them to fine-tune fueling strategies before, during, and after training and racing. This advancement in sports science stands to eliminate a major variable from race preparation and execution, helping athletes feel more confident on the start line, and ensuring that they have continuous guidance on how to fuel during an event.

Supersapiens Founder and CEO Phil Southerland said “I’ve been an athlete for as long as I can remember and through my own obsession with training and racing, I learned that I was a stronger, faster, better version of myself when I kept my glucose within my optimal range. At the same time, when it went outside of my optimal range, I couldn’t perform at the same level. Getting to bring this same knowledge, to the general athletic population is a dream come true. Everyone’s minds are about to be illuminated by the correlation between proper glucose management and sustained peak performance.”

The Supersapiens ecosystem is powered by and includes the Abbott Libre Sense Sport Biosensor, the Supersapiens App, and a reader that displays data from the biosensor in real-time. The app tracks glucose data in real-time and allows athletes to create events -- workouts, meals, rest -- so they can see how various glucose levels impact racing and training. The app’s Learn Hub features educational information that helps athletes better understand glucose and the impact it has on performance and learn how to optimize fueling strategies for sustained performance in a variety of sporting events.

CE marked in September, Supersapiens is quickly becoming a must-have piece of training technology for athletes at the highest level of sport. Team Jumbo-Visma, the INEOS Grenadiers, and Canyon//SRAM pro tour teams are all finding success with Supersapiens, including the INEOS Grenadiers’ win at the Giro d’Italia and Team Jumbo-Visma’s second consecutive win at the Vuelta a España after training with the ecosystem. The BMC-Vifit Pro Triathlon Team is the first top-level multi-sport team to track their glucose during training and racing.

The impact and benefits of glucose on endurance sports have been researched and understood for some time but real-time glucose visibility is only now available to athletes through the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor. Through a partnership with global healthcare leader Abbott, Supersapiens is able to make this key new performance metric available to athletes looking to improve their performance through glucose visibility.

The science behind Supersapiens has been evaluated and supported by some of the world’s leading sport and performance researchers, including Asker Jeukendrup (PhD), former head of the Gatorade Sports Science Lab, as well as leading endocrinological and performance researchers Juan Pablo Frias (MD), Chief Science Officer, and Federico Fontana (PhD), Vice President for Scientific Affairs.

The Supersapiens Ecosystem and the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is available now in select European markets at Supersapiens.com.

About Supersapiens

Supersapiens is an Atlanta-based sports technology company focused on energy management systems to empower sustained peak performance. Supersapiens empowers athletes to show up to the starting line optimally fueled, manage in-race fueling to sustain peak performance, and guide refueling and recovery.

The Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is intended for athletes to measure glucose. Athletes are defined as individuals who perform exercise with the purpose of improving wellness and performance. When used with a compatible product, the biosensor allows athletes to correlate their glucose levels and their athletic performance. The biosensor is not intended for use in the diagnosis, treatment, or monitoring of a disease. The Supersapiens ecosystem, including the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport System, is not available for sale in the U.S.

