The automotive financing market is poised to grow by $ 70.11 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rise in cab service financing and increasing motorization in emerging countries.

This study identifies the digitization in automotive financing as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive financing market growth during the next few years.

The reports on automotive financing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The automotive financing market analysis includes type segment, application segment and geographical landscapes

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive financing market vendors that include Ally Financial Inc., Capital One Financial Corp., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., HSBC Holdings Plc, Hyundai Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG.

Also, the automotive financing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Used vehicle - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • New Vehicle - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ally Financial Inc.
  • Capital One Financial Corp.
  • Daimler AG
  • Ford Motor Co.
  • General Motors Co.
  • HSBC Holdings Plc
  • Hyundai Motor Co.
  • Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
  • Toyota Motor Corp.
  • Volkswagen AG

Appendix

