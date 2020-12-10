Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Financing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive financing market is poised to grow by $ 70.11 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the rise in cab service financing and increasing motorization in emerging countries.



This study identifies the digitization in automotive financing as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive financing market growth during the next few years.



The reports on automotive financing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The automotive financing market analysis includes type segment, application segment and geographical landscapes



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive financing market vendors that include Ally Financial Inc., Capital One Financial Corp., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., HSBC Holdings Plc, Hyundai Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG.



Also, the automotive financing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Used vehicle - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

New Vehicle - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ally Financial Inc.

Capital One Financial Corp.

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Co.

HSBC Holdings Plc

Hyundai Motor Co.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Volkswagen AG

Appendix



