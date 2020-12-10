New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neurology Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960674/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Interventional Neurology Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Neurology Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Neurosurgery Devices Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR



In the global Neurosurgery Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$255.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$385.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic, Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Penumbra, Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960674/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Neurology Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Neurology Devices Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Neurology Devices Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Neurology Devices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices (Segment) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices (Segment)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 6: Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices (Segment)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Interventional Neurology Devices (Segment) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Interventional Neurology Devices (Segment) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Interventional Neurology Devices (Segment) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 10: Neurosurgery Devices (Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Neurosurgery Devices (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Neurosurgery Devices (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Neurostimulation Devices (Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Neurostimulation Devices (Segment) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Neurostimulation Devices (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Neurology Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Neurology Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Neurology Devices Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Neurology Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Neurology Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Neurology Devices Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 21: Neurology Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Neurology Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Neurology Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Neurology Devices Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Neurology Devices Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Neurology Devices Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Neurology Devices Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Neurology Devices Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Neurology Devices Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Neurology Devices Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Neurology Devices Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Neurology Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 32: Neurology Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Neurology Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Neurology Devices Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: French Neurology Devices Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Neurology Devices Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Neurology Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Neurology Devices Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Neurology Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Neurology Devices Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Neurology Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Neurology Devices Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Neurology Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Neurology Devices Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Neurology Devices Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Neurology Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Neurology Devices Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Neurology Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Neurology Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Neurology Devices Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Neurology Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Neurology Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 53: Neurology Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Neurology Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Neurology Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Neurology Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Neurology Devices Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Neurology Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Neurology Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Neurology Devices Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Neurology Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Neurology Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Neurology Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Neurology Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Indian Neurology Devices Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Neurology Devices Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Neurology Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Neurology Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Neurology Devices Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Neurology Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Neurology Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Neurology Devices Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Neurology Devices Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Neurology Devices Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Neurology Devices Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Neurology Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Neurology Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Neurology Devices Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Neurology Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 80: Neurology Devices Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Neurology Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Neurology Devices Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Neurology Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Neurology Devices Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Neurology Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Neurology Devices Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Neurology Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Neurology Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: Neurology Devices Market in Rest of Latin America by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Neurology Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Neurology Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Neurology Devices Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Neurology Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Neurology Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East Neurology Devices Historic Market by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Neurology Devices Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Neurology Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Neurology Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Neurology Devices Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Neurology Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 101: Neurology Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Neurology Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Neurology Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Neurology Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Neurology Devices Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Neurology Devices Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Neurology Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Neurology Devices Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Neurology Devices Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Neurology Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Neurology Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Neurology Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Neurology Devices Market in Africa by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Neurology Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960674/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001