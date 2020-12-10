Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Inhaler Technology Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The smart inhaler technology market is poised to grow by $ 132.66 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 43% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the rising prevalence of COPD and asthma and increasing healthcare expenditure.
This study identifies the growing demand of connected healthcare system as one of the prime reasons driving the smart inhaler technology market growth during the next few years.
The reports on smart inhaler technology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The smart inhaler technology market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart inhaler technology market vendors that include 3M Co., Adherium Ltd., AptarGroup Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, OPKO Health Inc., ResMed Inc., Seebo Interactive Ltd., Sensirion AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Vectura Group plc.
Also, the smart inhaler technology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tz1htk
