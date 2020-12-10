New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960673/?utm_source=GNW

8% over the period 2020-2027. Compressed Natural Gas Station, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach US$30.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquefied Natural Gas Station segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 115-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Apache Corporation

BP PLC

Clean Energy Fuels

Cryostar SAS

ENN Energy Holdings Limited

Galileo Technologies S.A.

Gazprom

GE Oil & Gas

Indraprastha Gas Limited

Naturgy

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

Trillium Corp.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



