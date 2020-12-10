NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Knightscope Inc. announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/BdGjH

In 2019, the FBI reported about 2,110 property crimes and 379 violent crimes per 100,000 Americans, according to Pew Research . Leading the list of crimes were larceny/theft in the property crime category and aggravated assault in the violent crime category. Where the numbers actually fall in real life is a little more difficult to discern, considering the majority of crimes actually go unreported every year. One of the reasons cited for failing to report a crime is the belief that police can’t help. While disheartening, it is not a tremendous surprise considering that for years police forces have been reportedly understaffed amid a growing population.

As explained by Knightscope Inc. CEO William Santana Li, simple math illuminates the situation as a problem of numbers. There are one million law enforcement professionals and one million security personnel in the United States. Accounting for the number of hours these individuals can work on a daily and weekly basis, that equates to about 500,000 people at any one time trying to protect 328 million Americans across the entire country at any given moment.

About Knightscope Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The company’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more at www.Knightscope.com .

