NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sparks & honey , Omnicom’s technology-based cultural consultancy, has launched its second annual Cultural Apprentice Program, an initiative designed specifically for individuals with decades of professional experience, who are ready for their next endeavor. The 16-week program aims to engage curious lifelong learners who are eager to share and build upon their accumulated professional knowledge. This year, sparks & honey welcomes Brenda Whiteman, a communications veteran and public relations specialist, and Shari Foos, a long-time marriage and family therapist and founder of The Narrative Method, as the newest apprentices. Each will work remotely with various teams across the consultancy.



Diversity, equity and inclusion are at the center of many of the initiatives sparks & honey has rolled out over the last few years, with the goal of tapping into a network of contributors with unique backgrounds, perspectives and experiences. This reflects sparks & honey’s ethos as a Learning Organization , which better prepares organizations to embrace disruption by fostering curious minds and bringing in new or overlooked expertise.

“As a Learning Organization, we take pride in continuing to master new skills and gain new knowledge. I cannot think of two more qualified, wise or experienced individuals to be sparks & honey’s new Cultural Apprentices,” said sparks & honey Founder and CEO Terry Young. “With this program, not only are our apprentices learning about sparks & honey and our approach to culture, but we as a team are able to learn from the immense experience both Brenda and Shari bring to the table.”

Cultural Editorial Apprentice Brenda Whiteman has over 30 years of experience as a writer and editor in communications. Whiteman brings her passion for human-interest stories to the Editorial team, led by Anna Sofia Martin, Editorial Director at sparks & honey. Previously, Whiteman was a member of the internal communications team in Research & Development at the Educational Testing Service (ETS) and in public relations and marketing roles at Rider University, the Credit Union Affiliates of New Jersey, Syracuse University and Mercer County Community College. In her free time, she volunteers as a PR specialist for ITIAH Angels for Learning, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational tools to women and children in impoverished communities in the Caribbean and Africa.

Shari Foos joins the team as a Culture Briefing Apprentice, working with Benjamin Grinspan, Director of Cultural Strategy at sparks & honey, who spearheads the consultancy’s weekly Culture Briefings . Foos founded The Narrative Method to address the need for genuine connection in an increasingly technological world. In addition to weekly salons, she works with universities, organizations and diverse at-risk populations. Foos is also a writer and teaches The Narrative Method as an adjunct professor at Antioch University Los Angeles.

About sparks & honey: sparks & honey is a technology-based cultural consultancy delivering innovative growth and transformation strategy for global organizations. With its first-of-its-kind, human and AI-powered intelligence platform Q™, sparks & honey’s comprehensive framework for understanding and predicting cultural change drives bold decision-making and business impact for today’s leaders. A disruptive force to the traditional consulting model, sparks & honey identifies emerging cultural trends and industry shifts, helping organizations stay ahead of the curve in a disruption-prone world. The company is part of the Omnicom Precision Marketing Group.

