A recent “Wall Street Journal” article titled “ Betting on Hydrogen ” reported that hydrogen currently supplies less than 5% of the world’s energy but could reach nearly one quarter of global energy consumption by 2050 and generate more than $2.5 trillion direct revenue annually. In the article, Olav Juntilla, managing director at Nomura Greentech Capital Advisors, stated, “Large-scale usage of hydrogen requires build-out and operation of not just production facilities but also compression, transportation, distribution and conversion facilities.”

This is the sweet spot for Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6A) (OTC: MOTNF ) and its subsidiary PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. Operating at the intersection of technology and opportunity, PowerTap deploys state-of-the-art hydrogen production fueling and refueling technology that produces hydrogen onsite, bypassing the need for the build-out of larger expensive production facilities, gas compression, transportation, distribution or conversion facilities.

About Clean Power Capital Corp.

Clean Power is an investment company that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high-return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in its investments. For more information about the company, please visit www.CleanPower.Capital .

