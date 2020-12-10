BOSTON and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nashville Predators and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced today a new multi-year deal, which will make DraftKings the Official Daily Fantasy Sports Provider and an Official Sports Betting Operator of the team. The agreement comes on the heels of DraftKings launching its top-rated mobile sportsbook app in Tennessee.



“As soon as the Tennessee Sports Gaming Act was passed in April, we immediately began our search for an experienced sports betting partner,” said Chris Junghans, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer, Nashville Predators. “With legal sports betting now live in Tennessee, we are thrilled to announce our formal relationship with industry-leading DraftKings. Through this multi-year agreement, Predators fans across the state will have access to the GOLD STANDARD of sports betting information technology, which provides a competitive, reliable and responsible platform. We look forward to entering this new era of Tennessee sports fandom together and also to seeing everything that this partnership will bring to our state and to our fans.”

In an ongoing effort to create the best possible viewing experience for fans while offering new and exciting ways to engage with the team, this partnership with DraftKings will allow the Nashville Predators to safely bring fans closer to the game of hockey. As a benefit to Preds fans across the state of Tennessee, the Predators and DraftKings are offering a deposit bonus of up to $1,000 when signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook by downloading the DraftKings mobile app*.

“After recently launching the top-rated DraftKings Sportsbook app in Tennessee, we are thrilled to continue our momentum in the state by announcing our latest team deal with the Nashville Predators,” said Ezra Kucharz, Chief Business Officer, DraftKings. “As a result of this collaboration, Predators fans will get the full DraftKings experience both on and off the ice as we look forward to the return of hockey season.”

Per the agreement, DraftKings’ branding and content will be integrated throughout Bridgestone Arena including static dasher boards and virtual signage visible on TV for all regionally broadcast Predators games. Signage for DraftKings will also be incorporated on the Lexus Lounge LED screen for all regular and postseason Predators home games. Additionally, DraftKings sports betting lines will be prominently showcased during both pre-game and in-game radio spots.

In addition to in-arena branding, DraftKings and the Nashville Predators will partner on digital and social media content, with DraftKings takeovers of the Predators homepage, app integration and social media giveaways. DraftKings will also have a regular presence in “This Week in Smashville,” the Predators’ newsletter.

Fans can access DraftKings Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy Sports apps anywhere by visiting DraftKings.com or by downloading the DraftKings app via iOS and Android.

* Gambling problem? Call or text the Tennessee Redline at 800-889-9789. 21+ Tenn. only. Deposit bonus requires 25x play through. Eligibility restrictions apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

ABOUT THE NASHVILLE PREDATORS

The Nashville Predators became the National Hockey League’s 27th team on May 4, 1998 and in 22 seasons have developed into one of the League’s premier franchises and a model of consistency throughout the hockey world. Each season, the organization works tirelessly to reach its ONE GOAL of becoming a Stanley Cup Champion hockey team while making Bridgestone Arena the No. 1 sports and entertainment venue in the United States. Located in the heart of Music City – a world-renowned destination for music and entertainment – the Predators have established themselves as of the NHL’s top teams on and off the ice. Playing in front of sold-out crowds at Bridgestone Arena, the Predators have qualified for the postseason in six straight campaigns, tied for the second-longest active streak in the NHL. In addition to advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, the Predators won the Presidents’ Trophy in 2017-18 and their second consecutive Central Division title in 2018-19.

ABOUT DRAFTKINGS

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

media@draftkings.com

@DraftKingsNews

Investor Contact