To

NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S



Executive Board

Lersø Parkalle 100

DK-2100 København Ø

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300















10 December 2020







Company Announcement number 96/2020

Auctions of mortgage covered bonds series 10F and 10G for the refinancing of FlexLån®





Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions on mortgage covered bonds for the refinancing of FlexLån® as of 1 April 2021.

The auctions will be held from Monday 8 February to Friday 12 February 2021. The preliminary amounts and the distribution on specific ISIN’s are expected to change in the weeks to come. As a consequence, the specific auction dates for the individual ISIN’s will not be announced until the final amounts are known.

The preliminary amount of bonds to be refinanced are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

The preliminary amount of bonds for the refinancing of FlexLån® in series 10F and 10G will be updated weekly on rd.dk/investor starting from week 2.

The final amount of each ISIN to be auctioned including the specific auction dates for each ISIN will be announced in week 5.





The Executive Board





Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

