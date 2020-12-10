New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mental Health & Intellectual Disability Facilities Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960668/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$239.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Residential Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$104.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Residential Mental Health Facilities segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $46.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Mental Health and Intellectual Disability Facilities market in the U.S. is estimated at US$46.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Outpatient Mental Health Centers Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR
In the global Outpatient Mental Health Centers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$16.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$21.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$31.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 190-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960668/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mental Health & Intellectual Disability Facilities Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Mental Health & Intellectual
Disability Facilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Residential Intellectual and
Developmental Disability Facilities by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential Intellectual
and Developmental Disability Facilities by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential Mental
Health Facilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Residential Mental Health
Facilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential Mental
Health Facilities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Outpatient Mental
Health Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Outpatient Mental Health
Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Outpatient Mental
Health Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Specialists by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Mental Health Specialists
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health
Specialists by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mental Health & Intellectual Disability Facilities Market
Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: USA Historic Review for Mental Health & Intellectual
Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential Intellectual and
Developmental Disability Facilities, Residential Mental Health
Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health Centers and Mental Health
Specialists Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential Intellectual and
Developmental Disability Facilities, Residential Mental Health
Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health Centers and Mental Health
Specialists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential Intellectual and
Developmental Disability Facilities, Residential Mental Health
Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health Centers and Mental Health
Specialists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential Intellectual and
Developmental Disability Facilities, Residential Mental Health
Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health Centers and Mental Health
Specialists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: China Historic Review for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential Intellectual and
Developmental Disability Facilities, Residential Mental Health
Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health Centers and Mental Health
Specialists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mental Health & Intellectual Disability Facilities
Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential Intellectual and
Developmental Disability Facilities, Residential Mental Health
Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health Centers and Mental Health
Specialists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: France Historic Review for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential Intellectual and
Developmental Disability Facilities, Residential Mental Health
Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health Centers and Mental Health
Specialists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential Intellectual and
Developmental Disability Facilities, Residential Mental Health
Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health Centers and Mental Health
Specialists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential Intellectual and
Developmental Disability Facilities, Residential Mental Health
Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health Centers and Mental Health
Specialists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: UK Historic Review for Mental Health & Intellectual
Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential Intellectual and
Developmental Disability Facilities, Residential Mental Health
Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health Centers and Mental Health
Specialists Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential Intellectual and
Developmental Disability Facilities, Residential Mental Health
Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health Centers and Mental Health
Specialists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Spain Historic Review for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 48: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential Intellectual and
Developmental Disability Facilities, Residential Mental Health
Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health Centers and Mental Health
Specialists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Russia Historic Review for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 51: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential Intellectual and
Developmental Disability Facilities, Residential Mental Health
Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health Centers and Mental Health
Specialists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mental
Health & Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment -
Residential Intellectual and Developmental Disability
Facilities, Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient
Mental Health Centers and Mental Health Specialists -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential Intellectual and
Developmental Disability Facilities, Residential Mental Health
Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health Centers and Mental Health
Specialists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Mental
Health & Intellectual Disability Facilities by Geographic
Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Mental
Health & Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment -
Residential Intellectual and Developmental Disability
Facilities, Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient
Mental Health Centers and Mental Health Specialists -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential Intellectual and
Developmental Disability Facilities, Residential Mental Health
Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health Centers and Mental Health
Specialists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Australia Historic Review for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 63: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential Intellectual and
Developmental Disability Facilities, Residential Mental Health
Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health Centers and Mental Health
Specialists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 64: India Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: India Historic Review for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 66: India 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential Intellectual and
Developmental Disability Facilities, Residential Mental Health
Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health Centers and Mental Health
Specialists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Mental
Health & Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment -
Residential Intellectual and Developmental Disability
Facilities, Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient
Mental Health Centers and Mental Health Specialists -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: South Korea Historic Review for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 69: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential Intellectual and
Developmental Disability Facilities, Residential Mental Health
Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health Centers and Mental Health
Specialists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Mental Health & Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment -
Residential Intellectual and Developmental Disability
Facilities, Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient
Mental Health Centers and Mental Health Specialists -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mental
Health & Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment -
Residential Intellectual and Developmental Disability
Facilities, Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient
Mental Health Centers and Mental Health Specialists Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Mental
Health & Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Mental
Health & Intellectual Disability Facilities by Geographic
Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Mental
Health & Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment -
Residential Intellectual and Developmental Disability
Facilities, Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient
Mental Health Centers and Mental Health Specialists -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential Intellectual and
Developmental Disability Facilities, Residential Mental Health
Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health Centers and Mental Health
Specialists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Argentina Historic Review for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 81: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential Intellectual and
Developmental Disability Facilities, Residential Mental Health
Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health Centers and Mental Health
Specialists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Brazil Historic Review for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 84: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential Intellectual and
Developmental Disability Facilities, Residential Mental Health
Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health Centers and Mental Health
Specialists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Mexico Historic Review for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 87: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential Intellectual and
Developmental Disability Facilities, Residential Mental Health
Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health Centers and Mental Health
Specialists for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Mental Health & Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment -
Residential Intellectual and Developmental Disability
Facilities, Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient
Mental Health Centers and Mental Health Specialists -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Mental
Health & Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment -
Residential Intellectual and Developmental Disability
Facilities, Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient
Mental Health Centers and Mental Health Specialists Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 90: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Mental
Health & Intellectual Disability Facilities by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
Intellectual and Developmental Disability Facilities,
Residential Mental Health Facilities, Outpatient Mental Health
Centers and Mental Health Specialists for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Mental
Health & Intellectual Disability Facilities by Geographic
Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Mental Health &
Intellectual Disability Facilities by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960668/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: